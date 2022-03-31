Toronto Weather Forecast Calls For Strong Winds This Afternoon & It Could Go Up To 90 km/h
"Utility outages are possible."
It seems like the spring sunshine hasn't quite arrived in Toronto yet, and Thursday is going to be another day of messy weather in the 6ix.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement where strong winds can be expected in Toronto, Vaughan, Newmarket Richmond Hill, Georgina, Markham, and Northern York Region in the afternoon.
Their announcement warns that gusts will start at 50 km/h early in the day and are expected to hit these areas at speeds of up to 80 km/h to 90 km/h by the afternoon.
"Wind warnings may be issued for some areas as the system approaches," they said.
In addition to the strong winds, they're warning Torontonians that power outages may be possible due to the weather.
According to the Weather Network, southern Ontario can expect some warmer temperatures in addition to those strong winds today.
A mild and wild Thursday will see temperatures briefly surge into the mid-teens across parts of southern Ontario, accompanied by gusty winds and the chance for thunderstorms. #ONStorm #ONwx— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1648729194
"A mild and wild Thursday will see temperatures briefly surge into the mid-teens across parts of southern Ontario, accompanied by gusty winds and the chance for thunderstorms," they said in a tweet.
The Network noted that the 6ix could expect some rain and maybe even some snow heading into the night.
Toronto has seen some iffy weather conditions the past few days that have led to sucky commutes, and some bitterly cold temperatures that made us feel like it's still February.
But on the bright side, if you've been longing to finally feel those first signs of spring, the Weather Network noted that temperatures in Toronto are expected to hit a high of 16 C on Thursday.