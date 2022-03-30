Toronto's Weather Forecast Will Be A Soggy, Freezing Mess Today & Travel Times Will Be Impacted
Some school buses are being cancelled.
Toronto drivers will want to give themselves plenty of extra time for travel this Wednesday morning, as a mixture of icy conditions could make for a slippery commute.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), a combination of freezing rain and ice pellets will reach GTA by early Wednesday with a slight chance of snow before temperatures warm up during the afternoon.
The temperature rise will help transition the freezing conditions into more regular downpours. However, that positive change won't happen until the overnight hours.
If that wasn't bad enough, a round of gusty winds is also possible with ice build-up threatening power outages and areas like Sault Ste. Marie expected to get a whopping 12 hours of freezing rain.
"A mix of freezing rain, ice pellets, and snow will move through this morning and early afternoon before changing to rain later this afternoon," Environment Canada warns about Toronto.
On Wednesday morning, Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board announced that buses to "St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict and Robert F. Hall CSS" are cancelled. However, all schools remain open.
The York Region District School Board also warned that although all transportation services are running, students and staff should anticipate some delays due to the nasty travel conditions.
Things won't be consistently terrible in southern Ontario, with the showers expected to sporadic with dry breaks throughout the day.
As for what's ahead, Thursday will bring about a radical shift in Toronto's weather forecast, with temperatures expected to soar up into double digits.