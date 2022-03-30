Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
weather network toronto

Toronto's Weather Forecast Will Be A Soggy, Freezing Mess Today & Travel Times Will Be Impacted

Some school buses are being cancelled.

Toronto Staff Writer
The aftermath of an ice storm in Toronto.

The aftermath of an ice storm in Toronto.

Dawn Lioutas | Dreamstime

Toronto drivers will want to give themselves plenty of extra time for travel this Wednesday morning, as a mixture of icy conditions could make for a slippery commute.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), a combination of freezing rain and ice pellets will reach GTA by early Wednesday with a slight chance of snow before temperatures warm up during the afternoon.

The temperature rise will help transition the freezing conditions into more regular downpours. However, that positive change won't happen until the overnight hours.

If that wasn't bad enough, a round of gusty winds is also possible with ice build-up threatening power outages and areas like Sault Ste. Marie expected to get a whopping 12 hours of freezing rain.

"A mix of freezing rain, ice pellets, and snow will move through this morning and early afternoon before changing to rain later this afternoon," Environment Canada warns about Toronto.

On Wednesday morning, Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board announced that buses to "St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict and Robert F. Hall CSS" are cancelled. However, all schools remain open.

The York Region District School Board also warned that although all transportation services are running, students and staff should anticipate some delays due to the nasty travel conditions.

Things won't be consistently terrible in southern Ontario, with the showers expected to sporadic with dry breaks throughout the day.

As for what's ahead, Thursday will bring about a radical shift in Toronto's weather forecast, with temperatures expected to soar up into double digits.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...