Ontario's Weather Calls For Freezing Rain Today & It's Making Commutes Slippery AF
Drivers are being warned to look out for black ice.
If you've ever hit black ice while driving before, you know how frightening it can be and this Wednesday should definitely be a slow and steady kind of day.
Ontario's weather forecast predicts a slippery day for commuters on Wednesday, thanks to an incoming barrage of freezing drizzle expected to pass through the southern parts of the province.
According to The Weather Network, conditions won't be anything too "excessive." However, motorists are being warned about black ice and snow potential while travelling through southern Ontario.
"Above-freezing temperatures has allowed some of the snowpack to melt, but as temperatures drop throughout Tuesday overnight, the ice will freeze and bring the risk for black ice on the roads," an excerpt from TWN reads.
The weather event caused widespread freezing drizzle advisories to be issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Wednesday morning, cautioning drivers to travel carefully.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice," the agency stated. "Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance."
The early spring vibes that popped up in the Greater Toronto Area earlier this week could be wiped out by a series of incoming systems, which may bring 3 to 5 centimetres of snow to areas along the Highway 401 corridor.
"Cottage country and the snowbelt regions could rack up 15-20 cm by the end of the week. Blustery winds will also accompany the cold front, with 50-60 km/h gusts through Thursday," TWN concludes.