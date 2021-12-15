Ontario's Weather Officially Hates Us With Freezing Rain, Snow & Damaging Winds On The Way
Oh, and power outages are possible. 😭
If you've ever, for some odd reason, wanted to experience every stage of winter at once, Ontario's weather forecast today has got you covered.
According to The Weather Network, incoming barrages of freezing rain, gusty winds, and snow will wreak havoc on most of Northern Ontario on Wednesday. At the same time, parts of the south will contend with similarly icy conditions.
Despite the dreadful combo of wintry conditions, only the potentially damaging winds hold any staying power, with gusts expected to ramp up during the evening and linger into Thursday
"Strong southwesterly winds with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are expected to develop Thursday morning or early afternoon. The highest winds are expected along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, where gusts to 90 km/h are likely. Winds will slowly ease Thursday night," a warning from Environment Canada states.
"Local power outages are possible. Wind warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer," it adds.
The potentially damaging winds will be responsible for pushing milder air into southern parts of the province by tomorrow, creating a chance for Toronto to set a new daily record.
Daytime highs will be so warm in the 6ix, clocking in at 16 degrees, that it could end up being warmer than Los Angeles on Thursday, which is slated to reach just 12.
However, Northern Ontario won't be so lucky, continuing to be pelted with freezing rain and heavy snowfall mid-week with a chance of as much as 20 centimetres of snow.