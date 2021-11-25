Trending Tags

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Snowy AF & Some Spots Could Get 15 cm This Weekend

It might be time to put your winter tires on!

Roger Mcclean | Dreamstime, Shsphotography | Dreamstime

It's beginning to look a lot like winter everywhere you go in Ontario, and some spots are in for a snowy treat.

The Weather Network predicts that Ontario's weather will blast the province with some snow from Thursday into Sunday, with some areas getting up to 15 centimetres on the weekend.

Southern Ontario can expect rainfall from 5 to 15 millimetres on Thursday, with rain transitioning into "mixing or wet snow, along with gusty winds," later in the evening.

Northeastern Ontario will be in for "at-times heavy snow" due to "colder temperatures with the arrival of Arctic air" on Thursday.

Environment Canada has placed various areas in northern Ontario under winter weather travel advisories and warns drivers who may be caught on icy roads to "prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

On Friday, you may want to bundle up thanks to colder temperatures and northwest winds, which will open up the opportunity "for bands of lake-effect snow to develop for regions southeast of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay."

According to TWN, southern Ontario will receive the most snow, and drivers should be cautious of difficult conditions from "blowing snow and reduced visibilities."

Ontario's weekend will kick off with lots of snow on Saturday, with the hardest-hit areas in southern Ontario receiving up to 15 centimetres of snow and the other regions across eastern Ontario receiving 5 to 10 centimetres.

Southern Ontario's weather will cool off on Sunday with the potential for a light snowfall of 2 to 8 centimetres, according to TWN.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

