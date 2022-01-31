Sections

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For A Major 'Snow Threat' & Here's What You Can Expect

Get your shovels ready! 🌨

Toronto Staff Writer
Lance McMillan | Narcity

It's not Groundhog Day yet but Ontario's weather forecast is already predicting some heavy snowfall heading into this week — so you may want to brace yourself for another wintry mess.

The Weather Network is urging Ontarians to prepare for some travel headaches as a "long duration snow threat" is expected to make things difficult for commuters across the province from Wednesday through to Friday.

So, what exactly does a "snow threat" even mean?

According to the network, there's going to be a nationwide "flip-flopping" of weather patterns that will bring above-seasonal temperatures back to the east. But, it will put Ontario and Quebec "stuck beneath an atmospheric battleground" due to the arctic air that's coming up from the Gulf of Mexico.

"As this boundary persists, a swath of winter weather will develop this week, bringing far-reaching wintry impacts that could last for several days," The Weather Network reports.

Meteorologist for The Weather Network, Michael Carter, said that a long duration of snowfall in Windsor, Toronto, Montreal, and other parts of Atlantic Canada is likely going to happen.

"Streets, sidewalks, cars, and roofs that can be cleared should be ahead of this week's additional accumulations," Carter adds, as this week's snow will further add to the aftermath of the massive snowstorm that blew through Ontario on January 17.

For Toronto alone, The Weather Network expects predicts about 10 centimetres of snow to fall on Wednesday, February 2, with another 15 centimetres of snow on Thursday, February, 3.

Even though there's going to be a lot more snow, there will actually be some warmer temperatures at the start of the week for southern Ontario. But, it will be short-lived as The Weather Network is forecasting that it will fall again by Wednesday.

