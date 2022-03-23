Freezing Rain Is Coming To These Parts Of Ontario Today & Your Commute Is Going To Suck
It's going to be real slippery.
Sorry travellers, but Ontario's weather forecast is shipping a cold and rainy mess today, and it's going to make commuting a real pain.
According to The Weather Network, temperatures will plummet into freezing territory across southern Ontario on Wednesday, with wintry precipitation creating ideal conditions for icy rain and pellets.
Western areas of the Greater Toronto Area and communities along Highway 6 and 10 will see freezing rain. In contrast, towards Georgina Bay, northern parts of the region could see light snow.
As a result, Environment Canada has issued warnings for several Ontario regions, including Hamilton, Peel, York, Waterloo, and Parry Sound.
"Freezing rain is expected to develop this morning. Temperatures are expected to be near the freezing mark, so there remains uncertainty regarding the amount of freezing rain that will occur," the agency warns.
Strong winds of up to 70km/hr are also forecasted, with a potential for local power outages.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots will become icy, slippery, and hazardous. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur," it adds.
According to Environment Canada, the icy precipitation will begin to change back over to rain in the afternoon for some areas. "However, over the higher terrain of the Dundalk Highlands, the freezing rain may persist into this evening."
Thankfully, the showers will largely disappear by Thursday when temperatures soar back into the double-digit for southern parts of the province.
The short-lived grace period will be interrupted on Friday when cloudy conditions take over, with temperatures forecasted to dip back down during the weekend.
