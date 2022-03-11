Editions

Ontario Weather Is Predicting Toasty Warm Temps Next Week & Bust Out Your Sunglasses

It's going to be barbecue weather.

Flowers blooming near Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto.

Pongsakorn | Dreamstime

Unravel your picnic blanket, folks. Despite the wintry weekend ahead, summer-like temperatures are on their way to Ontario, and it'll be sunny enough to go out in only a sweater.

According to the Weather Network (TWN), an incoming pattern of heavy snowfall and strong winds is set to develop by Saturday afternoon, creating whiteout conditions and ensuring motorists have difficulty traveling.

Thankfully, the nasty weather won't last too long though, with things mostly clearing up for southern parts of the province by early next week, with a potential for it to get gorgeous out by Thursday.

"The cold pattern then looks to break down much faster than initially expected, with milder weather attempting to surge north into the region through the second half of March Break," an excerpt from TWN report reads.

Daytime temperatures could reach as high as 14 C for Toronto, Oakville, and Niagara, with southwestern cities like Guelph and Newmarket, possibly hitting 15 C.

However, it's worth noting that some areas along the lakeshore, including Coburg, Peterborough, and Whitby, could remain slightly cooler, but it still won't be anywhere near freezing.

"Above-seasonal temperatures, possibly well into the teens, are expected to last through the weekend, but this will likely be a false start to spring as we will continue to be tested by the flip-flopping weather."

So, it looks like the province will have a rough start to March Break, with winter coming back in full force this weekend. But, as the days go on, we will see an emergence of much-welcomed late spring vibes.

