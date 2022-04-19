NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Canada's Weather Is About To Get So Chilly & Every Major City Will Be Colder Than Normal

Can summer just come already?

Trending Staff Writer
A Toronto street in winter. Right: A snowy road in Quebec with a plow.

Lance McMillan | Narcity, Benoit Daoust | Dreamstime

Spring? Spring who? Canada's weather forecast is predicting that on Tuesday, April 19, every single major Canadian city, from coast to coast, will have colder temperatures than normal. In fact, some will be up to 15 degrees colder than the usual temperature at this time of the year.

So, just when you thought nice was just starting to make an appearance, the weather snatches winter from the jaws of spring.

After this spike in cold weather on Tuesday, parts of Canada will also see a more gradual recovery from it.

The East Coast, which has been pummelled by cold and snowy weather this winter, is expected to see more days of cold throughout April.

Just know our thoughts are with you if you're living in Atlantic Canada.

The dip in temperatures has a few cross-Canada sources. Eastern Canada's cold weather is a product of the blizzard that hit the prairies last week, covering a lot of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and parts of Ontario with over a foot of snow.

On the West Coast, the colder weather is a product of a typhoon, Typhoon Malakas, on the Pacific Ocean. Its remnants are hitting B.C.'s coast and are also expected to move into the Prairies over the next few days, sustaining some more cold weather.

But hopefully by the end of this April, we can say goodbye to all the cold and the snow and really, honestly greet summer with open arms.

And, after the winter so much of the country has had, it really feels like we've done our part and suffered through some heavy snowfall, whether you live in B.C., the Prairies, Ontario, Quebec or Atlantic Canada.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

