Doug Ford's Nephew Is Running As Candidate For Ontario PC Party In Toronto
Like his uncles, Michael Ford represented the same community and served on the same council as Doug and Rob Ford. And now, the Toronto city councillor is running as a candidate in Doug Ford's Ontario PC party.
On Sunday, the Ontario PC Party announced that Michael Ford will be running in the next provincial election as their 2022 candidate for York South-Weston.
"Michael is one the hardest working people I know. He gets things done and fights for the people he represents every step of the way," said Doug Ford in the announcement.
"He's proven himself as a strong advocate for his constituents over the last two terms serving on city council and will continue doing so at Queen's Park," the Ontario PC Party leader added.
According to the press release, Michael served in public office for nearly a decade. In 2014 he was elected as a Toronto District School Board Trustee and is now serving his second term on Toronto City Council.
"I know that only Doug Ford and the Ontario PC team will get the job done. That is why I am honoured to be your PC candidate for York South-Weston, and look forward to earning your support and building our great community," Michael added.
Faisal Hassan has been representing the York South-Weston riding since 2018. Michael Ford has been a lifelong resident of the west end of Toronto and hopes of being elected.
"The people of York South-Weston deserve a representative at Queen's Park who doesn't just talk and delay, but will get things built and create good-paying jobs for our community," said the running candidate, Michael Ford.
