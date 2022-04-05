Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

City of Toronto

Toronto City Councillor Joe Cressy Resigns From City Hall To Work For George Brown College

"It's a dream job in the city I love."

Toronto Staff Writer
City Councillor Joe Cressy. Right: George Brown College.

City Councillor Joe Cressy. Right: George Brown College.

@cllrjoecressy | Instagram, Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime

Downtown Toronto City Councillor Joe Cressy announced on Tuesday morning that he will be resigning from his position at city hall to pursue his "dream job" at George Brown College.

Cressy represents Spadina—Fort York and was first elected to city council in 2014. He also chairs the Toronto Board of Health.

In an open letter published on April 5, the councillor shared that he is leaving his position behind to take on the role of senior vice president of external relations, communications and real estate development at George Brown College.

"Leaving City Hall and the Board of Health is emotional for me. I adore our city. Downtown shaped my politics and identity," wrote Cressy.

"I believe deeply in the power of municipal government as a force for good. However, I also believe in entering politics, effecting change, and moving on to contribute elsewhere. It's time for a new voice at City Hall, and this October residents of Spadina—Fort York will have the chance to elect their new councillor."

Cressy's last city council meeting will take place on April 6 and 7, and his final Board of Health meeting will be on April 11.

On Tuesday, Mayor John Tory thanked Cressy for his service in a Tweet. "I want to thank @joe_cressy for his dedicated service and leadership as City Councillor and the Chair of Toronto Board of Health. He has been a good partner as we navigated the city through the pandemic. I wish him all the best in his next chapter."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

