Toronto City Councillor Joe Cressy Resigns From City Hall To Work For George Brown College
"It's a dream job in the city I love."
Downtown Toronto City Councillor Joe Cressy announced on Tuesday morning that he will be resigning from his position at city hall to pursue his "dream job" at George Brown College.
Cressy represents Spadina—Fort York and was first elected to city council in 2014. He also chairs the Toronto Board of Health.
After nearly 8 incredible years at City Hall & on the Board of Health, I'm announcing my resignation. I've accepted a position as a Senior VP at George Brown College.\n \nServing at City Hall has been a privilege. Now, it's time for a new chapter. My letter:https://www.joecressy.com/announcing_a_career_transition\u00a0\u2026— Joe Cressy (@Joe Cressy) 1649171308
In an open letter published on April 5, the councillor shared that he is leaving his position behind to take on the role of senior vice president of external relations, communications and real estate development at George Brown College.
"Leaving City Hall and the Board of Health is emotional for me. I adore our city. Downtown shaped my politics and identity," wrote Cressy.
"I believe deeply in the power of municipal government as a force for good. However, I also believe in entering politics, effecting change, and moving on to contribute elsewhere. It's time for a new voice at City Hall, and this October residents of Spadina—Fort York will have the chance to elect their new councillor."
Cressy's last city council meeting will take place on April 6 and 7, and his final Board of Health meeting will be on April 11.
I want to thank @joe_cressy for his dedicated service and leadership as City Councillor and the Chair of Toronto Board of Health. He has been a good partner as we navigated the city through the pandemic. \n\nI wish him all the best in his next chapter at @GBCollege.pic.twitter.com/oZbQfo5EnS— John Tory (@John Tory) 1649175526
On Tuesday, Mayor John Tory thanked Cressy for his service in a Tweet. "I want to thank @joe_cressy for his dedicated service and leadership as City Councillor and the Chair of Toronto Board of Health. He has been a good partner as we navigated the city through the pandemic. I wish him all the best in his next chapter."
