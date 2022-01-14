Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
ontario reopening

Ontario's Top Doctor Can't 'Guarantee' The Province Will Move Out Of Step 2 On January 26

Dr. Kieran Moore says they want to give businesses "clarity" but they "don't have it yet."

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario's Top Doctor Can't 'Guarantee' The Province Will Move Out Of Step 2 On January 26
Government of Ontario Announcements | YouTube

Ontario has been back in a modified Step Two for just over a week – but restrictions may not lift as soon as some Ontarians hope.

In a press conference on January 13, Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, says he "can't guarantee" that the new restrictions will lift on January 26 like originally planned.

However, as soon as they know, they want to "inform the businesses community."

"We want to be able to give them clarity. But we don't have it yet. We're watching the data very closely and we're reviewing it absolutely every single day. I think we will get greater clarity next week if we're going to plateau with our intensive care unit and hospitalization data."

"We saw a sudden rise of admissions to hospital and the intensive care unit, I think secondary to the holiday season. Our public health measures have just been put in on the fifth. We should start to see that benefit of the sacrifices that Ontarians have made next week," said Moore.

"So I can't guarantee the 26. Please stay tuned; we will be watching the same data as those experts at the science table and we collaborate with them to be able to inform public health measures."

The Ontario government retreated to a modified Step Two in an attempt to protect the health care system and diminish the impact of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant in the province.

Since January 5, restaurants and bars have not been able to host indoor dining, and gyms have been closed entirely under new public health measures. Schools were also closed for in-person learning; however, students will be returning on January 17.

On top of this, 50% capacity limits have been placed on a variety of establishments such as retail and personal care services, and social gathering limits have been tightened to smaller groups of five people indoors and 10 people outdoors.

From Your Site Articles

Here's What You Need To Know When Ontario Schools Return To In-Person Learning Next Week

Rapid tests and more teachers will come into play.

Freds | Dreamstime

Children are finally going back to school after an extra-long holiday break at home, and the Ontario government has measures and programs to support the transition.

After previously pushing the return to in-person school twice due to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, children will be returning to schools and daycare settings on January 17, according to an Ontario government handout.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Man Charged After Allegedly Threatening Maskless Shoppers With A Baseball Bat

It all started at a local grocery store.

Saugeen Shores Police Services | Twitter

An Ontario man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening two people with a bat for being maskless in a grocery store last week.

According to Saugeen Shores Police, the incident occurred on January 6th, at around 8:00 p.m., when the suspect allegedly threatened the victims and damaged a Port Elgin business.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Schools Will Open Up For In-Person Learning Next Week

Right on the province's schedule.

Shsphotography | Dreamstime, Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime

Students will get to hear their school bell ring in person soon because Ontario schools are going to reopen right on schedule next week.

Schools will reopen for in-person learning on January 17, Doug Ford's office confirmed to Narcity, just as the government promised.

Keep Reading Show less

Anti-Vax Protestors Marched Through Toronto Today & Took Over The Eaton Centre (VIDEOS)

They chanted "hands off our kids" during the rally.

Eaton Centre | Google Maps

A group of protesters marched through downtown Toronto Monday morning in what appeared to be a stand against vaccine mandates and Ontario's recent COVID-19 restrictions.

The event, which started around 9:00 a.m. at Nathan Phillips Square, was organized by 110 Million Moms, a group who, according to their website, does not "consent to forced medical intervention."

Keep Reading Show less