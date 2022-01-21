Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario reopening

Ontario Nurses Say Ford's Reopening Plan Is 'Premature' & Call For Stricter Measures

"We’ve already experienced the consequences of reopening too soon."

Ontario Editor
Ontario Nurses Say Ford's Reopening Plan Is 'Premature' & Call For Stricter Measures
@fordnationdougford | Instagram

Ontario nurses are speaking out following Doug Ford's latest reopening plan, which allows both indoor dining and gyms to resume operations on January 31 at 50% capacity.

In a statement on Thursday, the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario called the decision "premature" and claims that it will "prolong the current health system crisis."

"We’ve already experienced the consequences of reopening too soon, yet today’s announcement shows the government hasn’t learned from its past mistakes. Last February, Premier Doug Ford lifted restrictions prematurely causing immense pressure on our health system, resulting in the spring 2021 lockdown – and here we are again a year later,” says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun.

“The government should wait until kids have been back at school for at least two weeks in order to make a decision that is measured and informed by data.”

Instead, the association is calling on Ford to crack down on measures and keep things locked up for a little longer.

"RNAO urges the government to reverse course and maintain strict public health measures for the next few weeks to alleviate pressures on Ontario’s overworked nurses and a collapsed health system," reads the statement.

"We must improve the conditions so the thousands of Ontarians waiting for other hospital services – including postponed heart and cancer surgeries – start receiving them."

Despite the calls, Doug Ford has stated that the worst of Omicron is over and the province is now in a place where they can start easing restrictions.

“The evidence tells us that the measures we put in place to blunt transmission of Omicron are working,” said Premier Doug Ford.

“We can be confident that the worst is behind us and that we are now in a position to cautiously and gradually ease public health measures. While February will continue to present its own challenges, given current trends these are challenges we are confident we can manage.”

Ontario is set to move into the first phase of the new reopening plan on January 31, with even more restrictions set to lift on both February 21 and March 14.

From Your Site Articles
ontario reopening

Ontario NDP Is Calling On Doug Ford To Include The LCBO To The Vaccine Certificate List

They are also calling for more testing and sick days.

AndreaHorwath | Twitter

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is calling for the Ontario government to change its vaccine certificate program to keep cases of COVID-19 from rising and lockout anti-vaxxers.

Horwarth outlined additional steps she believes the province needs to take during a press conference on Thursday.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario reopening

Toronto Restaurants Say Their Patios Are Getting Shut Down For Being 'Too Covered'

The City has rules for what a patio should look like.

@henry8thpub | Instagram, @julesbistro924 | Instagram

Outdoor dining is a slippery, wet and cold slope these days.

Two Toronto restaurants reported that their patios have been shut down by the City of Toronto due to "government regulations" and for being "too covered."

Keep Reading Show less
ontario reopening

Here's What Ontario Weddings Will Look Like Under The New Reopening Plan

Call your wedding planner!

Vitor Monthay | Unsplash

Future brides, grooms and partners across Ontario may want to give their wedding plan a second look-over because the rules have changed once again.

Under the province's new three-step reopening plan, the rules for social gatherings and ceremonies will continue to change, so depending on when you plan on tying the knot, you may need to edit your guest list and call the caterers.

Keep Reading Show less
ryerson university

A Ryerson Student Wrote A Letter To The University & It's Against Their Reopening Plan

Ryerson University is set to fully reopen by the end of February.

Ryerson University | Facebook, Jon Bilous | Dreamstime

Some of the students at Ryerson University are not happy with the school's reopening plan for the next couple of months.

Following Premier Doug Ford's announcement that Ontario would be relaxing its COVID-19 restrictions by the end of the month, Jwalit Bharwani, a mechanical engineering student at the university, shared an open letter to the school on a student-run Facebook group.

Keep Reading Show less