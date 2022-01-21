Here's What Ontario Weddings Will Look Like Under The New Reopening Plan
Call your wedding planner!
Future brides, grooms and partners across Ontario may want to give their wedding plan a second look-over because the rules have changed once again.
Under the province's new three-step reopening plan, the rules for social gatherings and ceremonies will continue to change, so depending on when you plan on tying the knot, you may need to edit your guest list and call the caterers.
Starting January 31
If you're planning on a late-January- to an end-of-February wedding, you may have to keep things small.
Indoor wedding ceremonies, rites and other religious services will have a capacity of 50% in public settings, and if you plan on having a gathering afterwards, you may need to be picky with who you celebrate.
Under new public health measures, social gathering limits will increase but not by much.
As of January 31 at 12:01 a.m., social gathering limits will increase to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, according to the Ontario government, which means your reception after the wedding may need to be limited.
Starting February 21
A late winter wedding may be cold, but you'll be able to have a much larger guest list.
Indoor ceremonies, religious rites and services will only be limited to the number of people who can safely physically distance two metres apart inside of the space, and if you require proof of vaccination for those attending, you can get away with no capacity limits at all.
The reception afterwards, however, may need to be toned down if you plan on keeping the party inside.
Indoor wedding receptions will have an increased capacity of 25% if they are held "in meeting or event spaces where there is dancing," and proof of vaccination is required.
Social gathering limits will increase to 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, so if you bundle up, you may be able to invite all the cousins on both sides after the ceremony.
Starting March 14
A spring wedding will allow for love birds to have a bigger celebration as all capacity limits on weddings, religious rites and other ceremonies drop, which means you'll be able to have whoever you want at your wedding ceremony.
All capacity limits will also be removed at this time and social gathering limits will increase to 50 people indoors with an unlimited amount of people outdoors, so your reception will be able to host a good amount of your guests indoors or out.