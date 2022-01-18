Trending Tags

Ontario's New COVID-19 Support For Businesses Is Now Open & Here's Who Can Apply

Businesses struggling to adjust to the new restrictions can get help.

Toronto Staff Writer
Bscenic | Dreamstime

A new Ontario COVID-19 support is officially opening on Tuesday to help qualified businesses financially recover from the province's latest lockdown.

Owners with businesses that were required to close or reduce capacity due to public health measures can apply for the new Ontario Business Rebate Program as of Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The program provides struggling operations with a rebate payment of up to 100% for any property tax and energy costs they rack up while limited by restrictions.

According to the government, the businesses currently eligible for support include the following:

  • Restaurants and bars
  • Personal care services relating to the hair or body
  • Retailers less than 50,000 sq ft (Non-grocery)
  • Small grocery stores less than 5,000 sq ft
  • Gyms and other facilities used for indoor sports and recreational fitness activities (including indoor spectator sports)
  • Places of worship
  • Indoor meeting and event spaces available for rent
  • Indoor concert venues, theatres, and cinemas
  • Casinos, bingo halls, and other gaming establishments
  • Indoor portion of horse and car racing tracks
  • Indoor museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions
  • Indoor clubhouses at outdoor recreational amenities
  • Indoor business associated with tour and guide services
  • Oxygen bars
  • Steam rooms and saunas
  • Bathhouses and sex clubs
  • Indoor teaching and instruction centres
  • Indoor driving instruction centres
  • Day camps and overnight camps for children
  • Before- and after-school programs
  • Pet and veterinary services

"We recognize that these necessary public health measures are impacting businesses, and as we have been since the beginning of the pandemic, we are there to support them," Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, said in a statement.

"With the opening of applications for this new rebate program, our government is putting money directly into the hands of impacted businesses during this critical time."

It's worth noting that only eligible businesses that shut down indoor activities, like restaurants and gyms will get a rebate payment equivalent to 100% of their costs.

However, those required to reduce capacity to 50% will still receive "a rebate payment equivalent to 50 per cent of their costs."

Owners looking to apply will need to submit proof of costs associated with property tax and energy bills.

