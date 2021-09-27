Trending Tags

Ontario Has Hired 100 New Safety Inspectors To Help Enforce COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates

"Our government's inspectors will be patient, lead with education."

Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime

The government of Ontario has hired over 100 new safety inspectors to help enforce the new COVID-19 vaccine certificates.

The inspectors will be tasked with investigating workplaces in construction, industrial and health care settings to educate workers and businesses about providing proof of vaccination.

"These boots on the ground across our province will help keep workers safe and support businesses to remain open. Our government's inspectors will be patient, lead with education, and be reasonable to business owners and frontline workers implementing the vaccine certificate," Monte McNaughton, minister of labour, training and skills development, said.

The recent increase in Ontario labour inspectors has brought the provincial total to 507, which is the largest it has been in Ontario's history.

The government has announced that over the coming weeks, enforcement officers will continue to conduct both inspections and educational campaigns to ensure that businesses across the province are following COVID-19 rules.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

