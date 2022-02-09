Ontario Is Giving $10K To Small Businesses For COVID-19 Relief & Applications Open Today
Applications can be submitted until mid-March.
If you're a struggling independent business owner trying to stay afloat during Ontario's ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions, a new grant could be the key to keeping your doors open.
The provincial government has officially opened up applications for the Ontario COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant, which aims to help small businesses that have been forced to close under the modified Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen.
Eligible businesses will receive a grant of $10,000.
However, it's worth noting that in order to be eligible to apply for the grant, establishments must:
- "have been required to close due to public health orders that took effect 12:01 a.m. on January 5, 2022
- "have had fewer than 100 employees as of December 31, 2021
- "be an active business as of January 14, 2022."
The government also released an extensive list of small businesses that may qualify for the grant:
- "restaurants and bars
- "facilities for indoor sports and recreational fitness activities (including fitness centres and gyms)
- "racing venues, casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments
- "museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions
- "performing arts venues and cinemas
- "meeting or event spaces
- "tour and guide services
- "conference centres and convention centres
- "driving instruction for individuals
- "before- and after-school programs."
Business owners who previously qualified for the Ontario Small Business Support Grant will not need to apply for the new program and have already been pre-screened to "verify eligibility," although they may have to provide some additional information.
The Ontario COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant applications are open from February 9, 2022, to March 11, 2022.
Anyone interested can apply here.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
