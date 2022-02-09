Sections

Ontario Is Giving $10K To Small Businesses For COVID-19 Relief & Applications Open Today

Applications can be submitted until mid-March.

Toronto Staff Writer
Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

If you're a struggling independent business owner trying to stay afloat during Ontario's ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions, a new grant could be the key to keeping your doors open.

The provincial government has officially opened up applications for the Ontario COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant, which aims to help small businesses that have been forced to close under the modified Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen.

Eligible businesses will receive a grant of $10,000.

However, it's worth noting that in order to be eligible to apply for the grant, establishments must:

  • "have been required to close due to public health orders that took effect 12:01 a.m. on January 5, 2022
  • "have had fewer than 100 employees as of December 31, 2021
  • "be an active business as of January 14, 2022."

The government also released an extensive list of small businesses that may qualify for the grant:

  • "restaurants and bars
  • "facilities for indoor sports and recreational fitness activities (including fitness centres and gyms)
  • "racing venues, casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments
  • "museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions
  • "performing arts venues and cinemas
  • "meeting or event spaces
  • "tour and guide services
  • "conference centres and convention centres
  • "driving instruction for individuals
  • "before- and after-school programs."

Business owners who previously qualified for the Ontario Small Business Support Grant will not need to apply for the new program and have already been pre-screened to "verify eligibility," although they may have to provide some additional information.

The Ontario COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant applications are open from February 9, 2022, to March 11, 2022.

Anyone interested can apply here.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

