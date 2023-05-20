Canadians Are Sharing Their Top Fast Food Hacks & Some Of These Are Low-Key Genius
Ever tried cheese pizza with a shawarma on top?
Fast food is something near and dear to the hearts of millions of Canadians, and we all have secret ways to make our taste buds jump for joy when ordering.
And so, to get the low down on some of the best fast food hacks out there, we asked our Facebook followers on Narcity and MTL Blog "What are your unique fast-food combos that you don't think anyone else knows about?"
And Canada, you delivered.
Whether it be asking for special add-ons from a single restaurant or creating a fast food Frankenstein from a bunch of different joints, the comments section was bursting with tips and tricks you're definitely going to want to try.
A lot of the advice was as simple as getting specific items from one chain and combining them with orders from another chain because let's face it, not all fast food items are created equal.
"Kids in my old area used to get a burger from Burger King then hit McDonald's for fries," said one Facebook user named Dayna.
"I get a salad from Wendy's and chicken from Popeyes," said Denise.
"McDonald's fries and taco bell salsa packets," suggested Kathryn, which actually sounds like a really tasty idea.
A Facebook user named Danielle recommended a deliciously sweet dessert idea of getting "apple pies from Burger King (because they're fried) [and dipping them] in vanilla soft serve from Dairy Queen."
Some of the ideas weren't dependent on the fast food chain but on popular menu items.
"I order a cheese pizza and top it with chicken shawarma that is just across the street," said a Facebook user named Here.
Now that's what you call innovation!
Here also suggested getting a large coke from McDonald's and putting an ice cream cone into it to create your own ice cream float — someone get Here a Nobel prize for these ideas.
Other ideas ranged from sound delicious to downright wacky and outlandish.
A Facebook user named Emiesha recommended trying "A&W onion rings made into a poutine." Which also sounds super amazing. Another A&W onion ring hack suggested by Melissa includes dipping your rings into honey.
If you're a fan of these sweet-and-savoury combinations then read on because there are plenty more.
Facebook user Virian chimed in to say that they "eat peanut butter onion sandwiches."
I suppose don't knock it till you try it, but it might take a lot for someone to try that one!
"How is no one talking about getting Wendy’s fries and dipping them into the frosty?" Facebook user Lauren asked, with others agreeing that this is a must-try.
Of course, these are just the fast food hacks that Canadians felt like sharing. Because, of course, sometimes the best hacks are the ones that remain secrets.
Not satisfied with the tips on the list? Well, there are loads of other tried-and-tested food hacks from TikTok that can level up your meal too. Bon Appétit!
