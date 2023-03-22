This McDonald’s In Arizona Has The Only Teal Arches In The World & It’s A Popular Tourist Stop
It's all about aesthetics!
If you think of McDonald’s, it’s impossible not to imagine the company’s signature golden arches printed everywhere, from the restaurant’s food packaging to its walls and signage. However, there’s a city in the United States that has a Mickey D’s location where the characteristic arches are not yellow but teal instead.
The only place in the world where you’ll find the famous fast-food restaurant’s arches in blue is Sedona, Arizona.
These turquoise arches have become a popular tourist spot, with visitors from all over the world taking pictures right next to the well-known logo placed on a beige wall at the eatery’s entrance.
What does the blue McDonald's mean?
It’s basically all about aesthetics and preserving the natural beauty of the area, as Sedona is famous for its stunning landscapes.
According to local TV station ABC15, the color change of the popular McDonald’s logo came after a suggestion that sought to align the restaurant’s image with Sedona’s identity, which was established by city officials in the early 1990s.
Where is the only blue McDonald's in the world?
The only McDonald’s with teal arches is located in Sedona, Arizona. More precisely, you can make your way to 2380 W US Hwy 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336, and you’ll be there to see the blue-green arches yourself.
How many teal McDonald's are there?
Just one located in Sedona, Arizona… so far.
If you’re wondering if you can find special menu items at this unique location, there are no teal-colored burgers there. However, the drink cups and burger containers are painted with the turquoise shade the logo has, as stated by ABC15.