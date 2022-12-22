A McDonald’s In Texas Replaced People With Robots & Now Minimum Wage Is In Question
“Automation will be at every fast food restaurant eventually."
Good customer service is something most people care about when visiting a restaurant. But what happens if your food is handed to you by a machine?
A new McDonald’s location in Texas looks very different than any other Golden Arches restaurant you’ve ever been to. This innovative spot has automated customer service, and human employees have been replaced with robots.
TikTok user Foodie Munster (@foodiemunster) posted a clip showing both inside and outside the McDonald’s eatery located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The video begins with a machine delivering two meals through the drive-thru window of the restaurant.
"People of TikTok, the way we eat McDonald’s may be changing forever. Check this out," the content creator says.
The post follows by displaying a self-service register machine customers can use to place their food orders installed next to a large counter that seems to be out of human workers. The inside video also shows there are no tables to eat there.
From the outside, the installation looks like any other except for the fact that it has the words "Take Away" below the restaurant’s logo.
The comment section of this viral video — which has already gained over one million views — is flooded with TikTok users questioning the minimum wage the fast food chain offers to their employees and the controversy around it.
The comment section on Foodie Munster's viral TikTok video.foodiemunster | TikTok
"Too many people want to make a career out of McDonald’s and are demanding 30 bucks an hour. This is what’s gonna happen," one person wrote.
"Some people were calling for $21 an hour. Well, there is your answer," another user chimed in.
Other commenters seemed excited about this new McDonald’s location, while they also expressed their position regarding the restaurant’s customer service. The human customer service.
"Finally, my order will be quick and accurate," a TikToker shared.
"Awesome. No more attitude at the counter," another one added.