This Florida City Ranked Best For Fast Food Lovers & Has The Biggest McDonald's In The World
It's actually not Miami. 🍔
From McDonald's to Wendy's and even Burger King, there's nothing like rolling up to the drive-thru window and getting a tasty burger and fries. Florida residents can tell you about it, as this Central city ranked No. 1 as the best place for fast food lovers.
If you're a local to this special foodie town, it might not come as a surprise to you since the largest McDonald's in the world calls this area home. It's Orlando, FL and, clearly, it's not just well-known for its theme park destinations.
The study done by Lawnstarter ranked 2023's Best Cities for Fast Food Lovers and compared 200 different ones across America.
The data was based on a few things: the highest fast-food establishments, the highest consumer ratings, the most restaurants per square mile, the number of awards won and the cost of a combo meal.
This is Orlando's second year taking the title and it's unique because there are plenty of niche fast-food chains that started within the city limits, including the mouthwatering barbecue spot, 4 Rivers Smokehouse, as well as epic beef sandwiches at Beefy Kings.
Although the central town takes the cake, Miami, FL ranked No. 3 on the list.
The Magic City has the most fast food establishments per square mile (Orlando is at No. 4), as well as the most locations per square mile to earn a Thrillist Fasties Award (Orlando is also at No. 4 in this category).
According to the research, one of Orlando's winning attributes were its highest-quality to-go meals.
So, if you're visiting Orlando or you're just a local and you're debating on your next meal, maybe grab a quick bite to eat at one of these beloved chains.