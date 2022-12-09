McDonald's Canada Has A New Burger This Month & It's A Saucy Hot Mess
It's lost in the sauce. 🍔
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
McDonald's Canada has released a new menu item that is going to be in stores until January 3, 2023.
And this limited-edition dish is a tribute to the smoky flavours of the American south.
The new McDonald's burger is the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder. According to the description, it features a "sweet and tangy golden Carolina BBQ sauce", crispy onions, bacon, pickles, and two slices of processed cheese on a sesame bun.
I decided to check out McDonald's newest item to see if it's worth a go, so you don't have to.
First things first, if you are interested in just the sandwich, that will run you $7.49 before taxes, if you pick it up in person.
When I finally got home with my burger, the first thing I noticed was the strong, smoky smell of the BBQ sauce.
It was almost overpowering and made my whole apartment smell like the burger in just a few minutes.
When I tried to pick it up, my hand got covered in the sauce. It was all over the box and leaking out of the sandwich.
When I finally took a bite, the sauce was one of the main things I could taste – this burger was basically lost in the sauce.
It was really smoky, with a sweetish tinge. The bacon was pleasantly crunchy and the addition of the crispy onions was pretty fun and something I wish we could see more of at McDonald's.
However, that goopy sauce took over the whole event, which would have been fine if I had liked it a lot.
I couldn't help but feel it had an overbearing BBQ taste that seemed to clash with its sweetness. It honestly tasted like smoky ketchup – minus the tomato.
When I say it was everywhere, I really mean it was everywhere. I couldn't hold the burger without getting it all over my hands. Truly a mess.
Without this sauce, the sandwich would probably be about a 7 out of 10, but with it, it tasted more like a 4.
Interestingly, after I picked it up from my local McDonald's, I asked two construction workers on my way back home if they'd tried it.
They said they haven't but that, next time I'm at McDonald's, I should order a Quarter Pounder and get it with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes. "It's bomb," they said.
So, instead of getting the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder from McDonald's, maybe the way to go is to try that construction worker's "bomb" order of a Quarter Pounder instead.
It sounds a little bit better, if I'm being honest.
This isn't the only limited-time menu item that McDonald's Canada has launched recently. They also have a Candy Cane Fudge Mcflurry that might just be worth your time.