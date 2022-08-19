McDonald's Canada Is Hiring Over 20,000 New Employees & Full-Time Workers Can Get Benefits
And, yes, staff are eligible for various discounts too!
McDonald's Canada is doing a massive hiring drive across the country, and it might have just the job for you.
The fast food company is currently hiring over 20,000 workers for the upcoming fall season, with openings available across all levels.
The resto advertises flexibility for part-time workers and even offers benefits to full-time staff.
There are also opportunities for students looking to make some pocket money while balancing their studies.
McDonald's says its restaurants are a great place for young people to work and right now around 50% of their workforce are actually under the age of 18.
If you're looking for a different type of role, there are also corporate jobs available, from marketing specialists to digital analytics consulting roles!
In a statement to Narcity, McDonald’s Canada explained that "independent franchisee crew and restaurant managers are eligible for a wide range of benefits and awards," from incentives to scholarships.
Meanwhile, full-time workers are eligible for "enhanced full compensation and benefits."
This includes their Comprehensive Group Insurance Plan, which features extended health, dental, disability and life insurance for employees and their families.
The company also has an education program that provides its managers with opportunities "for advanced placement into Business Diploma and Business Degree programs through partnerships with 31 colleges and universities across the country."
Of course, being an employee also gets you various staff discounts, so you might be able to get those sweet, sweet chicken nuggies for less.
A part of full-time crew member
Salary: It varies!
Company: McDonald's Canada
Who Should Apply: This would be a great job for anyone looking for full or part-time work in a variety of positions, especially anyone looking for a gig with benefits. Some duties include preparing food and drinks, serving customers and much more!
It's also a perfect job for anyone looking for a discount on burgers.
