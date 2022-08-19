8 Things You Need To Know For August 19
In Case You Missed It
1. How To Spot A Con: Rental Scams Are On The Rise
If times weren’t already tough enough on Canadian renters an uptick in rent scams is making a gruelling market worse. A recent report suggests that Canada has seen a 15% rise in rental scams over the past year. With fake profiles and online listings becoming increasingly difficult to suss out, Janice Rodriguez says that “if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.”
- Red Flag: One easy way to spot a scam is if a “landlord” asks for an application deposit or cash deposit just to see the property. That's a big no-no.
- Some Hope: For Canadians willing to drop a deposit on a unit, consider looking for tax sales like this one in Markham, where the opening bid can start as low as $8K!
2. OK, I Guess We Better Learn About 'Quiet Quitting'
If you've spent much time online this past week, you've invariably stumbled upon a think piece about the latest trend in western work culture: "quiet quitting." What does the alliterative phrase actually entail? As Sameen Chaudhry outlines — with a big assist from... HR TikTok (?) — it's really just another way to say that workers are rejecting opportunities to go above and beyond at the office in order to preserve a healthy work-life balance. Read more about the trend here.
- My Take: It's pretty audacious for HR TikTok to present "mailing it in" as a novel concept rather than the culmination of years of research and training by our top soon-to-be-retired high school civics teachers.
3. People Hate That The Finnish PM Does Cool, Normal Stuff
Finland's Sanna Marin is like a lot of millennials in that she occasionally likes to go dancing, a recreational activity enjoyed basically all over the world (except in that one town from Footloose). Unlike a lot of millennials, however, the 36-year-old is also the world's youngest prime minister — which means her critics are now demanding that she submit to drug testing. For more insight into one of the more preposterous attempts to paint a politician as unfit to lead, here's Sameen Chaudhry once more.
- Her Own Words: "I danced, sang, and partied — perfectly legal things," Marin said. "And I've never been in a situation where I've seen or known of others (using drugs)."
- My Take: The only crime here was Marin's (now-former?) friend posting her cringey dance moves on main.
What Else You Need To Know Today
