NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

things to do in bc

This Indoor Tropical Garden In BC Has Butterflies Flying Everywhere & It Looks Enchanting

This is what dreams are made of! 🦋 ✨

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A woman with butterfly tattoos looking at butterflies. Right: A butterfly.

A woman with butterfly tattoos looking at butterflies. Right: A butterfly.

@amygravell | Instagram

There is a magical garden in Victoria, B.C. that is a hidden oasis with tons of vibrant butterflies flying freely. If you've been craving a tropical escape, go to this spot.

The Victoria Butterfly Gardens has up to 70 different types of butterflies floating around and many other tropical animals too. The butterflies have a massive space of almost three times the size of a basketball court to roam around in, according to their website.

They might even come land on you.

These butterflies are so vibrant and beautiful, that it'll be hard not to snap a picture — just look at this bright orange butterfly!

While strolling through this garden you might also spot some frogs, tropical birds, iguanas, tortoises and tropical fish. Truly, it will feel like you've been transported to a tropical jungle while visiting this spot.

The indoor garden also has a huge variety of different plants including tropical and carnivorous ones — so don't get too up close and personal!

There is a good chance you could catch some extremely cool nature shots and maybe even fool your friends that you're in a tropical rainforest far, far away.

A parrot might even come chill on your shoulder here.

This is such a unique spot to explore on a rainy day for a little tropical warmth and nature fix. Plus, if you've been looking to try something different for your next date day out, this place would definitely be the spot to come.

Victoria Butterfly Gardens

Price: $6.50 to $18

Address: 1461 Benvenuto Ave., Brentwood Bay, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is not your typical garden. The Victoria Butterfly Gardens is a hidden oasis filled with so many different types of plants and creatures to see.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...