9 Lavender Farms In BC Where You Can Be Surrounded By Chill Vibes All Day Long

Need a relaxing day?

Vancouver Staff Writer
You can wander through a field of bright purple flowers, and take in the relaxing smell of lavender at so many different farms in B.C. It's the perfect activity if you need a day to totally chill out.

The best time to visit them is when they are in full bloom throughout the summertime, so you might want to get to planning a visit to one of these soon.

Whether you are planning a trip to B.C. or are just looking for something relaxing to do, these farms will surely suffice with their beautiful plants and calming scents.

Lavenderland

Price: $28

Address: 8460 Steveston Hwy., Richmond, BC

Why You Need To Go: This lavender farm is located in Richmond, B.C., so it is super easy to get to from downtown Vancouver. The farm has so many different varieties of lavender that are all equally just as stunning.

Website

Full Bloom Lavender Farm

Price: $7.91

Address: 2926 248 St., Langley, BC

Why You Need To Go: Full Bloom Lavender Farm has some super luscious-looking blooms. There's no doubt that you will be leaving this farm with a super Insta-worthy photo first.

Website

Sacred Mountain Lavender

Price: Free

Address: 401 Musgrave Rd., Salt Spring Island, BC

Why You Need To Go: This farm has a wonderful lavender shop to visit on site. The shop has everything from essential oils, bath products and even cooking products like Lavender pepper.

The lavender farm is also pet-friendly if you'd like to bring your fur-BFF along with you.

Website

Tuscan Farm Gardens

Price: $7 to $13.50

Address: 6834 Mount Lehman Rd., Abbotsford, BC

Why You Need To Go: This stunning farm has many beautiful flowers field that includes lavender plants and many other different types of flowers too. The farm even hosts weddings, so you know it will be a gorgeous setting to visit.

Website

Lavender & Black

Price: Free

Address: 256 Pringle Farm Rd., Salt Spring Island, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is a super cute family-owned farm to visit next time you are on Salt Spring Island. They also sell handcrafted natural products using lavender so you can leave with a little souvenir too.

Website

Sunshine Coast Lavender Farm

Price: Free

Address: 6154 Segador Rd., Sechelt, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is a quaint little farm where you can enjoy some stunning lavender plants and maybe even see a tractor or two.

This farm also makes and sells its own lavender soaps, perfumes and body scrubs, so you can basically take the smell right home with you.

Believe it or not, checking out this little lavender farm is totally free too.

Website

Damali Lavender & Winery

Price: Free

Address: 3500 Telegraph Rd., Cobble Hill, BC

Why You Need To Go: This lavender farm also has wine tastings and a picnic area. Walking through lavender gardens and sipping on a glass of vino would be the perfect recipe for an amazing summer day.

Website

Loveleigh Lavender

Price: Free

Address: 4235 Eckert St., Chilliwack, BC

Why You Need To Go: This lavender farm serves up some delicious lavender lemonade to enjoy while you take in the stunning scenery.

They grow seven different varieties of lavender and handcraft their own products like unique fresh lavender wreaths!

Website

Harrison Lavender

Price: Free

Address: 3777 Wildwood Dr., Agassiz, BC

Why You Need To Go: This boutique lavender farm has tons of amazing blooms and even makes its own soy candles with lavender essential oils for purchase.

If you want to keep the smell of these fields with you, then you might want to consider buying one of these candles.

Website

