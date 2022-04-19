This 6 km Hike Near Vancouver Takes You To A Peak Overlooking Mountains & Bright Blue Water
You will feel like you can literally touch the clouds here! ☁️
If you've been looking for the perfect summer plan to get outdoors with some friends and enjoy amazing views — look no further than the Stawamus Chief Trail.
This B.C. hike will give you views for miles of the surrounding mountains and the gorgeous blue waters of Howe Sounds fjord.
If you're up to the adventure, it is an intermediate level 6-kilometre hike that will take roughly 2 hours and 39 minutes to complete, according to Alltrails.
If you're not feeling this long journey though, you can choose to stop part way — and still get an amazing view.
There are three different peaks along this hike — the First Peak, Second Peak and Third Peak. Getting to the First Peak is only 3.7-kilometres, so it's way easier.
Honestly, you can't go wrong with any of them, because they each have an epic lookout!
The hike is only a 50-minute drive from Vancouver so it would be a super easy day trip option for you and your friends.
This hike is worth every single step the entire way — just look how beautiful and blue the water looks from the top.
You can submerse yourself in nature and literally feel like you are floating in the clouds up on the mountain.
Plus, the photo opportunities throughout the entire hike are endless.
It's steep though, so be prepared to feel the burn.
The hike is dog-friendly as well, just keep in mind it is a longer hike with some steeper incline sections and they must be on a leash.
If you're also looking for the best sunset viewing spot, this hike will definitely impress.
This is a must-try hike for this summer so you'll want to add it to your bucket-list ASAP.
Stawamus Chief Trail
Address: Squamish, BC
Why You Need To Go: The absolutely incredible views of this hike is the main reason to check it out. If you're not sure what to do this weekend — here's your answer!