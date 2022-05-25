This National Park In BC Is Among The 'Best Places To Stargaze' In Canada & It Looks Surreal
You could even catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights!
If you've been searching for something fun to do this summer, look no further than stargazing at one of the best spots in all of Canada.
Glacier National Park has been ranked as one of the "best places to stargaze" in Canada, according to a study from Next Vacay.
The rankings were calculated by analyzing 38 of Canada's national parks to see the number of Instagram hashtags, from most to least popular. The study looked at terms including: "stargazing near me," "national parks after dark," and "stargazing events near me."
Glacier National Park actually took second place as the most popular spot to visit for stargazing in 2022. A combined 957,482 photos have been shared under the hashtag for this park — so there's no surprise that it ranked high on the list.
Since there's little light pollution in this national park, the night sky is much darker and the stars shine much brighter.
"With a 20-inch telescope, travellers can be mesmerized by high-resolution views of planets, galaxies, and constellations," said the study.
The best time to view the stars at this park is in the wintertime, it added.
You might even catch a glimpse of a bright full moon or some Northern Lights, according to the Glacier Park Collection website.
Whether you're looking for a summer or winter adventure, this top-rated stargazing spot in Canada is one to check out as soon as possible.
Just don't forget to bring a camera!
Glacier National Park of Canada
Price: $10.50+ per person
Address: Along the Trans-Canada Highway between Yoho and Mount Revelstoke national parks
Why You Need To Go: This is one of the ultimate stargazing spots in all of Canada. Since it is ranked so highly for having bright stars, it's definitely worth making a trip to go there.