NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do in bc

This National Park In BC Is Among The 'Best Places To Stargaze' In Canada & It Looks Surreal

You could even catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights!

Vancouver Staff Writer
Glacier National Park stars and house. Right: Glacier National Park stars.​

Glacier National Park stars and house. Right: Glacier National Park stars.

@nolangale | Instagram, Glacier Park Collection

If you've been searching for something fun to do this summer, look no further than stargazing at one of the best spots in all of Canada.

Glacier National Park has been ranked as one of the "best places to stargaze" in Canada, according to a study from Next Vacay.

The rankings were calculated by analyzing 38 of Canada's national parks to see the number of Instagram hashtags, from most to least popular. The study looked at terms including: "stargazing near me," "national parks after dark," and "stargazing events near me."

Glacier National Park actually took second place as the most popular spot to visit for stargazing in 2022. A combined 957,482 photos have been shared under the hashtag for this park — so there's no surprise that it ranked high on the list.

Since there's little light pollution in this national park, the night sky is much darker and the stars shine much brighter.

"With a 20-inch telescope, travellers can be mesmerized by high-resolution views of planets, galaxies, and constellations," said the study.

The best time to view the stars at this park is in the wintertime, it added.

You might even catch a glimpse of a bright full moon or some Northern Lights, according to the Glacier Park Collection website.

Whether you're looking for a summer or winter adventure, this top-rated stargazing spot in Canada is one to check out as soon as possible.

Just don't forget to bring a camera!

Glacier National Park of Canada

Price: $10.50+ per person

Address: Along the Trans-Canada Highway between Yoho and Mount Revelstoke national parks

Why You Need To Go: This is one of the ultimate stargazing spots in all of Canada. Since it is ranked so highly for having bright stars, it's definitely worth making a trip to go there.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...