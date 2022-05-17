This Easy BC Hike Will Have You Feeling Like You've Stepped Into An Enchanted Forest
It's only 3.2 kilometres long!
If you've been searching for the perfect summer hike in B.C. — look no further than this stunning trail that seems like it was plucked straight from a storybook.
Rainforest Figure Eight Trail, located in Pacific Rim National Park, will take your breath away with its magical jungle forest.
The whole hike is an easy 3.2-kilometre loop trail — so no prior hiking experience is necessary. You can bring along all your non-hiker friends because they will actually enjoy this adventure.
According to Alltrails, the entire hike only takes roughly 48 minutes to complete.
Although, prepare to get your steps in for the day because there are wooden stairways with some moderate inclines throughout the trail.
Along the way, you will get to see breathtaking natural scenery — like giant lush trees, glimpses of the Pacific Ocean and maybe even some wildlife.
This entire trail has so many different types of trees that are all so unique and most look totally enchanting.
This hike should definitely be on your summer bucket list with friends.
If you are in Vancouver, it would make the perfect weekend trip as this trail is about five hours from the city. Plus, you would have to take BC Ferries, making it even more adventurous.
There are so many photo-worthy opportunities on this hike with each and every leaf looking so magical.
The fairytale-like walk wouldn't be complete without spotting a few cartoon-like mushrooms along the way.
This gorgeous hike is perfect for nature-lovers, and will impress anyone that tags along for the journey.
Rainforest Trail
Price: Free
Address: Rainforest Trail - Trail B., Ucluelet, BC
Why You Need To Go: This enchanted stroll is the perfect way to experience some of nature's magic. You surely won't forget the gigantic trees and lush plant life you'll see along the way.