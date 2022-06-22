This 9.8 km Hike In BC Takes You To A Refreshing Waterfall & It's The Perfect Weekend Plan
It's only 30 minutes from Vancouver!
Warmer weather is here, which means it's time to go outside and explore. What better way to do it than hiking to a beautiful waterfall in B.C.?
The 9.8-km out-and-back trail to Kennedy Falls is located at Lynn Headwaters Regional Park in North Vancouver, B.C. The hike is slightly challenging and will take roughly 3 hours and 14 minutes to complete, according to Alltrails.
The Kennedy Falls are absolutely breathtaking and would be so refreshing to take a dip in on a hot day. Don't forget to pack a swimsuit along with you too!
The hike is also dog-friendly so if you have a high-energy pup that needs to burn some energy, you could absolutely take them along with you. Just make sure to keep them on leash because you might see some other hikers along the way.
The website even mentioned that the best months to attempt this hike are May throughout November, so this would be the perfect plan for this summer. Plus, the hike is only a 30-minute drive away from the city of Vancouver, which makes it super easy to get to.
Pack up the car and some snacks, and make a road trip out of it.
Kennedy Falls is so picturesque and mystical that you definitely won't be leaving without snapping a picture first. The way the water crashes over the rocks from these falls just look so enchanting.
Whether it be spontaneous or a thoroughly planned trip, hopefully, you will get to check out this amazing waterfall hike soon.
Kennedy Falls
Address: Lynn Headwaters Regional Park., North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a moderate hike that will lead you to a mesmerizing waterfall. It would be one of the most refreshing hikes to try out this summer!
.