This Trail In BC Is Lit Up Like A Magical Forest & It's Super Dreamy (PHOTOS)
It's like walking into a fairytale!🧚
This enchanting night walk will take you through a magical pathway of twinkling lights in the forests of Whistler, B.C.
Vallea Lumina is the perfect outdoor activity for any evening this summer. The dreamy 1.5-kilometre walk will take roughly 50 to 80 minutes to complete, according to the website.
The trail is great for all ages and it's the ideal excuse to get outdoors and experience something whimsical.
This walk is a multi-media light show in the woods and it will have you feeling like you're walking through a real-life Alice in Wonderland movie.
It's a place that is truly enchanting and it'll be hard not to snap some pics along the way. Around every corner, you will see different kinds of lanterns lighting up the night sky that closely resemble twinkling stars.
There is actually an entire story behind this magical walk and it will allow you to follow "the lingering traces of two long-ago hikers," said the website.
The hike starts at a base camp and will lead you through different viewing sites, each with its own unique name, like Forest Guardians, Sleepy Constellations and Star Landing.
If you are planning a trip to Whistler anytime soon, this hike is definitely one to think about doing.
Vallea Lumina is open year-round and will still be open in rain or snow, so no matter what the season is, always come prepared and dress accordingly.
Vallea Lumina
Price: $34.99
Address: Sixteen Mile Creek Forest Service Rd., Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a super magical walk to enjoy on any summer evening and get yourself out into nature.