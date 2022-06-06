NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

afternoon tea ontario

You Can Have Your Own Luxury High Tea Picnic In A Toronto Park & You'll Feel Like Royalty

You can customize your experience or let them plan it all out for you. 🧺🫖

Ottawa Staff Writer
Vintage tea cart set up in Toronto park. Right: Toronto view during a luxury pop up picnic.

Courtesy of Lakeside City Picnics

You can celebrate in style by building your own luxury pop-up picnic in Toronto. Whether you want to build your own experience or choose a specific package, you can have a fairytale dining experience with someone (or eleven someones) that you love.

Lakeside City Picnics curates dreamy outdoor picnics at several parks across the 6ix (or at a location of your choice in the GTA). The new High Tea Package can also be added to any picnic set up and you can feel like you're hanging out in Wonderland with Alice and the Mad Hatter.

With this high tea experience, you can snack on all the afternoon tea classics like mini cucumber sandwiches, freshly baked scones, biscuits, and macarons.

Your tea party will also be served with the tea of your choice, and everything will be set out on a vintage white tea cart with enough cups for everyone. Plus, you won’t have to set anything up or take anything down when the party is over. Pricing starts at $95 for two people, and you can add the tea package to any of their picnics on the roster.

Whether you've decided to build your own picnic from one of their basic packages or have opted for something premade like their Spring Bubble Picnic where you can laze under a clear tent, there are tons of ways you can munch on mini sandwiches and sip on some tea. Cheers!

You can choose from their list of parks around Toronto where you want to picnic the afternoon away, and they have just added the Toronto Islands as a new location exclusive for the Canopy bundle.

If you want to pick a unique spot around the GTA, there is an extra fee depending on distance and accessibility. The prices range for all of the packages, but the build your own options, without add-ons, start at $200.

Lakeside City Picnics

Price: $200+ for basic picnic packages, High Tea add-on $95 for two people

Address: Norris Crescent Park, Sunnyside Park, High Park & other locations across Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can customize a dreamy picnic in the park for up to 12 people that you adore. A High Tea Package can be added for an afternoon tea you won't find elsewhere.

Website

