2 Ontario Spots Were Named Among The Best Places To Swim In Canada & One Is A Dreamy Island
The best places for running and cycling were also revealed.
It may be cold outside, but it's never too early to start dreaming of those refreshing summer swims. If you love the beach life then it looks like Ontario is the place to be, because two of its swimming spots were just named among the best in the country.
Athletic retailer Sports Shoes recently released a study showcasing the best places to run, swim and cycle in the world. The study analyzed over100,000 Tripadvisor reviews to find the best spots for these activities in each country.
The 10 best spots to swim in Canada include two Ontario places. Flowerpot Island in Tobermory is listed at number seven and Arrowhead Provincial Park in Huntsville came in at number nine. The list is topped by two British Columbia destinations — Lost Lake in Whistler and Sooke Potholes Provincial Park in Sooke.
Flowerpot Island is a dreamy oasis accessible by boat. The area features crystal clear water and unique rock formations that give the island its name.
Arrowhead Provincial Park has a large, sandy Day Use Beach where you can enjoy the soft shores and nature surroundings.
Some Ontario spots are also listed in the best places in the country for cycling; the Burlington Waterfront Trail and the Cambridge to Paris Rail Trail. Canada came in at second place for the best country in the world for cycling with the United States topping the list.
As for running, Springbank Park in London and Point Pelee National Park in Leamington made the top 10 best spots in Canada.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.