Arrowhead Provincial Park’s Skating Trail Will Let You Glide Through A Glistening Forest
Explore a frozen wonderland. ⛸️
Instead of a boring loop around the hockey rink, you can glide through a glistening forest within Arrowhead Provincial Park.
This winter, you'll be able to lace up your skates and explore the breathtaking 1.3-kilometre frozen route.
You'll get to see fluffy snow that covers the evergreens, and it's a peaceful spot to twirl on the ice.
For the best experience, aim to arrive midweek as there will be fewer crowds, so you'll feel like you have a section of the winter wonderland all to yourself.
The exact opening dates depend on the weather, so before you go, make sure to check the park's ski report for updates on hours and trail conditions.
Arrowhead Provincial Park's skating trail
Price: $18.58+ per vehicle
Address: 451 Arrowhead Park Rd., Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's a fantastic day trip to try with your friends. The park also hosts magical Fire & Ice nights where you can explore the illuminated ice path after dark. The dates for the evening event have yet to be announced.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.