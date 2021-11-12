Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Travel
winter in ontario

Arrowhead Provincial Park’s Skating Trail Will Let You Glide Through A Glistening Forest

Explore a frozen wonderland. ⛸️

​Arrowhead Provincial Park's Skating Trail Will Let You Glide Through A Glistening Forest
@iam_sanah | Instagram, @thepineapplebackpack | Instagram

Instead of a boring loop around the hockey rink, you can glide through a glistening forest within Arrowhead Provincial Park.

This winter, you'll be able to lace up your skates and explore the breathtaking 1.3-kilometre frozen route.

You'll get to see fluffy snow that covers the evergreens, and it's a peaceful spot to twirl on the ice.

For the best experience, aim to arrive midweek as there will be fewer crowds, so you'll feel like you have a section of the winter wonderland all to yourself.

The exact opening dates depend on the weather, so before you go, make sure to check the park's ski report for updates on hours and trail conditions.

Arrowhead Provincial Park's skating trail

Price: $18.58+ per vehicle

Address: 451 Arrowhead Park Rd., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's a fantastic day trip to try with your friends. The park also hosts magical Fire & Ice nights where you can explore the illuminated ice path after dark. The dates for the evening event have yet to be announced.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

8 Spectacular Places In Ontario That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Experiencing Winter In Europe

Time to plan your staycation! 😍

@emscourtney | Instagram, @selinaren0905 | Instagram

Are you dreaming about your next vacation? There's no need to leave the province; you can feel like you're experiencing winter in Europe at these spectacular places in Ontario.

Only a short drive away, you can explore a village that will make you feel like you're on a ski trip in the Alps or stroll down a cobbled street that is similar to those you'd find in London.

Keep Reading Show less

Blue Mountain's 'Ridge Runner' Coaster Lets You Race Down The Slopes At Up To 42-km/hr

The fun 1-km ride takes you through a glistening forest! ❄️

@rovita.m | Instagram, Courtesy of Blue Mountain Resort

Forget about tobogganing. If you want an exhilarating ride this winter, you need to try Blue Mountain's Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster, where you can race down the slopes.

The one-kilometre track is full of twists and turns as you speed past the snow-covered landscape at speeds up to 42-kilometres per hour.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Ontario Winter Date Ideas That Are Perfect If You Love Holiday Magic

It's the most romantic time of the year! 💖

@phanieeeyak | Instagram, @deep.dhaliwal__ | Instagram

'Tis the season to meet under the mistletoe. Here are seven Ontario winter date ideas perfect for any couple who loves all the magic the holiday season brings.

Instead of watching another Hallmark Christmas movie, you can make it a winter to remember by spending quality time with your special person. It is time to shake things up instead of the typical dinner out or Netflix marathon.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Things To Do Around Niagara Falls This Winter If You Are Craving Some Winter Magic

Time to plan a road trip with your BFF!

@my.pinky.memories | Instagram, @winterfestivaloflights | Instagram

Are you craving some winter magic? Then it is time to plan a road trip with your best friend, as we've got seven things to do around Niagara Falls.

From drinking boozy beverages in a lounge made out of massive ice blocks to seeing millions of sparkling lights at an outdoor festival, there is no time to be bored. The only question that remains is what activity below are you going to try first.

Keep Reading Show less