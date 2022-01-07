This Popular Skating Trail In Ontario Is Back & You'll Glide Through A Torch-Lit Forest
Fire & Ice Nights return! 🔥❄️
The fan favourite event, Fire and Ice Nights, is back to Arrowhead Provincial Park and this means you can skate through a magically lit forest at night.
Glide along the 1.3-kilometre ice trail lined with glowing torches on Friday and Saturday nights, starting late January.
The exact opening date for the night event is yet to be announced, but the ice trail is now open for daytime skating.
The park is a popular winter destination, offering hiking, skiing, snowshoeing and skating trails, as well as winter camping. New this year, daily vehicle permits are available ahead of time by booking online or by phone. You can select the 'Fire and Ice Evening Skate' option when booking.
It is recommended to purchase an entry permit ahead of time to ensure you can get into the park and enjoy your planned activities. The cost is $21 per vehicle.
They are not selling food this year so it's a good idea to bring your own.
Fire and Ice Nights
Price: $21 per vehicle
When: Daytime skating is open, Fire and Ice Nights begin late January (date TBA).
Address: 451 Arrowhead Park Rd., Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Back after being closed last season, you can glide through a forest on a lit-up ice trail at night.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
