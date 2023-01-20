Ontario's Arrowhead Skating Trail Winds Through A Torch-Lit Forest & It's A Magical Date Spot
It's like gliding through a fairytale.
This magical Ontario skating trail will make you feel like you're gliding through a fairytale. Featuring snowy trees, a glistening path, and glowing torches, it's a beautiful spot for a winter adventure or date.
Arrowhead Provincial Park's ice skating trail takes you through a snow-covered Muskoka forest and you can even skate beneath the stars.
The 1.3-kilometre loop is an enchanting experience, especially after a snowfall when the evergreens are dusted with shimmering flakes.
On Friday and Saturday nights beginning late January, you can enjoy the Fire & Ice experience. The trail is lit with hundreds of torches you you can glide through a glowing winter wonderland beneath the stars. The event is weather-dependent, so you'll want to check for updates before heading out.
The park can get busy during the winter months, so it's a good idea to make a reservation in advance. Bookings can be made online or by phone up to five days before your visit. The Fire & Ice Nights require a separate permit and can be booked by selecting "Day Use + Fire and Ice Evening Skate."
There is a $21 admission cost per vehicle per day. You can also rent ice skates for $15 for 3 hours.
The ice trail is weather dependent and, as of January 10, it isn't open yet. You can keep an eye on the park's Twitter Page for updates on skating and other winter activities.
You can also check out the nearby Cranberry Ice Trail at Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery for another magical skating experience.
Arrowhead Ice Skating
Price: $21 per vehicle per day
When: Opening date to be announced
Address: 451 Arrowhead Park Rd., Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Glide through a torch-lit forest on this enchanting skating loop.
