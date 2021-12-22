Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
winter in ontario

This Ontario Farm Has A Magical Torch-Lit Skating Trail That You Can Explore This Winter

Visit a frozen wonderland. ⛸️

This Ontario Farm Has A Magical Torch-Lit Skating Trail That You Can Explore This Winter
Courtesy of Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery

Glide along a frozen lake at night on the cranberry skating trail, lit up by glowing torch lights.

The Light the Night skating event is back at Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery, and you can enjoy skating through 12-acres of cranberries with a fiery ambiance.

This Ontario Farm Has A Magical Torch-Lit Skating Trail That You Can Explore This Winter Courtesy of Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery

Snack on cranberry treats and cheese plates, sip on flights of wine and enjoy the magical ice trail illuminated by the glimmer of 400 torches.

The skating trail is 1.2-kilometres in length and there are also cleared rinks where you can skate with a group or play hockey.

The ice path opens for the night event on January 8, 2022, weather permitting. Light the Night skating takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday evenings, with check-in commencing about an hour before.

The entrance cost for the torch-lit skate is $25 per person.

Light The Night

This Ontario Farm Has A Magical Torch-Lit Skating Trail That You Can Explore This Winter

Courtesy of Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery

Price: $25 per person

When: From January 8, 2022 (Weather pending)

Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON

Why You Need To Go: Brighten your Saturday night with local wine and treats before skating a frozen lake, lit up by the magical light of torches. There are also bonfires to warm up and enjoy post-skate.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

8 Airbnbs In Ontario That Are Surrounded By The Most Stunning Winter Landscapes

It's like waking up in a snow globe. ❄️

Fernwood | Airbnb, Mandie & David | Airbnb

The world looks so magical under a blanket of snow, and these Airbnbs in Ontario let you enjoy the winter landscapes to the fullest.

These spots feature incredible views of snowy surroundings that will have you packing your bags.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario Skating Trail Will Let You Glide Across A Frozen Lake Surrounded By Forest

It's less than an hour from Toronto.

@missmaddieireland | Instagram, Courtesy of Spray Lake

Lace up those skates, the skating trail at Spray Lake is back for a second season of winter fun.

You can glide along a two-kilometre trail on a snow-covered lake surrounded by trees, only an hour from Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less

This Niagara Winery Has Cozy Winter Cabanas & You Can Roast Icewine Marshmallows

You can also sip boozy hot chocolate and mulled wine.

Peller Estates Winery, @pellerwines | Instagram

This winter experience in Niagara will warm you right up, no matter what the temperature is.

Peller Estates Winery is hosting a Winter Luxe Lounge where you can enjoy food, drinks, and even boozy marshmallows.

Keep Reading Show less

This Enchanting Ontario Snowshoe Trail Leads You Under A Canopy Of Sparkling Lights

It's time for a magical evening adventure.

Courtesy of Deerhurst Resort

Experience the feeling of a calm winter night and take a stroll past a forest of trees with twinkly lights surrounding you.

Deerhurst Resort in Hunstville has the most magical snowshoe trail that you can explore at night under a canopy of bright lights.

Keep Reading Show less