This Ontario Farm Has A Magical Torch-Lit Skating Trail That You Can Explore This Winter
Visit a frozen wonderland. ⛸️
Glide along a frozen lake at night on the cranberry skating trail, lit up by glowing torch lights.
The Light the Night skating event is back at Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery, and you can enjoy skating through 12-acres of cranberries with a fiery ambiance.
Courtesy of Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery
Snack on cranberry treats and cheese plates, sip on flights of wine and enjoy the magical ice trail illuminated by the glimmer of 400 torches.
The skating trail is 1.2-kilometres in length and there are also cleared rinks where you can skate with a group or play hockey.
The ice path opens for the night event on January 8, 2022, weather permitting. Light the Night skating takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday evenings, with check-in commencing about an hour before.
The entrance cost for the torch-lit skate is $25 per person.
Light The Night
Courtesy of Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery
Price: $25 per person
When: From January 8, 2022 (Weather pending)
Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON
Why You Need To Go: Brighten your Saturday night with local wine and treats before skating a frozen lake, lit up by the magical light of torches. There are also bonfires to warm up and enjoy post-skate.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.