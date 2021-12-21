This Ontario Skating Trail Will Let You Can Glide Across A Frozen Lake Surrounded By Forest
It's less than an hour from Toronto.
Lace up those skates, the skating trail at Spray Lake is back for a second season of winter fun.
You can glide along a two-kilometre trail on a snow-covered lake surrounded by trees, only an hour from Toronto.
This picturesque skating trail in Ontario opened last year, and it's back for us to enjoy.
There are also three cleared ice rinks on the lake, where you can practice your moves or play hockey with a close group of friends.
An ice pad complete with sideboards and professional ice can be rented for groups of up to ten people, for a more private and personal skating opportunity.
Tickets are $25 per person, and you'll need to bring your own skates.
Spray Lake Ice Trail
Price: $25 per person
When: Mid-January (Exact date TBA)
Address: 18205 Keele St., King Township, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a must-do Canadian winter experience of skating on a frozen lake.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.