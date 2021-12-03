Trending Tags

Ottawa's 'Rink Of Dreams' Is Finally Open & You Can Glide Around A Glowing Paradise

You can skate here for free! ⛸

@rebecccabond | Instagram, @pierre.lachaine | Instagram

Lace-up those skates, Ottawa's Rink Of Dreams opened on December 3.

The free attraction is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. until the end of the skating season, and you can find it outside of city hall.

It is the perfect spot to enjoy the sunshine as you glide across the ice.

Or you can visit at night when it looks extra spectacular as there are multi-colour lights all around.

It is a magical spot to twirl on the ice and marvel at the rainbow glow.

So what are you waiting for? It is time to make plans to see this local gem for yourself.

Sens Rink of Dreams

Price: Free

When: From December 3 until the end of skating season (7 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Address: 110 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You don't need to pay a thing to skate at this outdoor rink with glowing lights.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

