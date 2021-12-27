You Can Try To Escape This Glowing Ice Labyrinth Near Ottawa This Winter (VIDEO)
Navigate a frozen maze at night.
For the first time this year, you'll want to get lost as you try to navigate a frozen labyrinth skating trail.
The Éco-Odyssée ice maze is now open, and you can glide through marshes, forests and fields at night under a colourful glow.
Experience the water maze in an entirely new way, wearing skates surrounded by colourful lights. The maze is open daily until January 9, 2022, and on Thursday through Sunday from January 13 to March 6, 2022.
One kilometre of the 5-kilometre ice trail is lit up in the evenings with theatrical lights of pink, blue and green. On Thursdays, they have themed nights where you can skate on the lit trail to music.
There are food trucks on-site and skate sharpening services. The entrance fee for skating is $20 per adult. Make sure to make your reservation online before visiting.
