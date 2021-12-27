Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
winter in ottawa

You Can Try To Escape This Glowing Ice Labyrinth Near Ottawa This Winter (VIDEO)

Navigate a frozen maze at night.

You Can Try To Escape This Glowing Ice Labyrinth Near Ottawa This Winter (VIDEO)
Courtesy of Éco-Odyssée

For the first time this year, you'll want to get lost as you try to navigate a frozen labyrinth skating trail.

The Éco-Odyssée ice maze is now open, and you can glide through marshes, forests and fields at night under a colourful glow.

Experience the water maze in an entirely new way, wearing skates surrounded by colourful lights. The maze is open daily until January 9, 2022, and on Thursday through Sunday from January 13 to March 6, 2022.

One kilometre of the 5-kilometre ice trail is lit up in the evenings with theatrical lights of pink, blue and green. On Thursdays, they have themed nights where you can skate on the lit trail to music.

There are food trucks on-site and skate sharpening services. The entrance fee for skating is $20 per adult. Make sure to make your reservation online before visiting.

Éco-Odyssée Illuminated Skating Trail

Courtesy of Éco-Odyssée

Price: $20 per person

When: December 20, 2021, to March 6, 2022

Address: 52 Chem. des Sources, Wakefield, QC

Why You Need To Go: As a new activity this year, you can skate along an icy maze at night, by the light of a rainbow-coloured glow.

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

You Can Skate Around A 30-km Trail On This Lake Surrounded By Huge Mountains In BC

It was named the world’s longest skating trail! ❄️

@tlmyt | Instagram, @mattranny | Instagram

When the weather gets chilly all you want to do is stay inside, so you need a super fun activity to pull you away from the cozy sofa, and this outdoor skating trail in B.C. is just that.

The skating trail is surrounded by massive mountains, that make you feel like you're in a stunning winter wonderland.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario Farm Has A Magical Torch-Lit Skating Trail That You Can Explore This Winter

Visit a frozen wonderland. ⛸️

Courtesy of Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery

Glide along a frozen lake at night on the cranberry skating trail, lit up by glowing torch lights.

The Light the Night skating event is back at Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery, and you can enjoy skating through 12-acres of cranberries with a fiery ambiance.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Best Sledding Hills Around Ottawa That Will Have You Playing Like A Kid Again

It's snow much fun.

@danawellingtonjones | Instagram, @kanadayagoc | Instagram

If there is one thing we know how to do in Ottawa, it's to embrace winter and have fun in the snow.

Take advantage of these sledding hills around the city for a winter thrill that will have you laughing like a kid.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa Has A Free Movie Theatre Made Of Snow & It's The Most Canadian Thing Ever

It's a snowy winter film fest!

@asinabka | Instagram

It's time to layer up, a special evening of film awaits you on a giant outdoor screen made of ice and snow in Ottawa.

This February, you can join Asinabka Festival for their annual outdoor film event showcasing movies on a larger-than-life snowscreen, and it's free to attend!

Keep Reading Show less