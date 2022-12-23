This Skating Trail Near Ottawa Is An Ice Maze Through A Forest & Has Glowing Night Events
There are musical evening skates every week.⛸
If you're looking for fun things to do in Ottawa this winter, there is a hidden ice maze near the city and it's opening soon.
The Éco-Odyssée nature park in Wakefield plans to open its labyrinth skating trail on January 2 and you can glide through forests, fields and marshlands.
There will be themed evening skates on Thursdays and you can skate under glowing lights to different types of music. January 12 will be a jazz music night, for example, January 26 has a disco theme and on February 16 love songs will play, among other themes.
The full water maze is about five kilometres long and at least between two to three kilometres of that is open for winter skating.
You'll be able to fuel up with a variety of eats from the Snack Shack including hot dogs, chilli, pizzas and popcorn. Hot drinks like coffee and hot chocolate are also for sale to keep you warm. You can grab a bag of marshmallows to roast over a crackling fire.
Opening dates will be weather dependent but the ice trail plans to be open daily from January 2 to 8 and then open Thursdays through Sundays until it closes in March. Tickets are $20 per adult and season passes are also available.
If you buy a skating ticket it also includes access to other winter activities like the snowshoe trail. The snowy winter trail is about 1.5 kilometres long through an enchanting black spruce forest.
Labyrinthe en patin, Éco-Odyssée
Price: $20 per adult
When: Opens January 2, 2023
Address: 52 Chem. des Sources, Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can lose yourself along a frozen maze as you skate through nature.
