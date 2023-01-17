Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This Ice Trail Near Ottawa Is An Enchanting Skate Through A Forest Of Snowy Evergreens

There are torch-lit night events.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Man standing on a forest ice trail. Right: Two friends skating along a winter ice trail.

@lostwithluis | Instagram, @meg_a_flora | Instagram

If you're looking for scenic places to skate around Ottawa this winter then you’ll want to check out this enchanting ice trail that winds through a forest of evergreens and it is open for the season.

Patinage en Foret in Lac-Des-Loups has a 3-kilometre ice trail that feels like you're gliding through a winter fairytale. Ice conditions are typically posted daily on the trail's Facebook page so you know what to expect. The site is open daily, weather permitting.

On select winter evenings, typically Fridays, the skating trail hosts an event where you can skate under the stars by torchlight. Tickets for this glowing event are $25 per person and reservations must be made online in advance. Daytime skating is $18 per adult.

Ice trail tickets also give you access to winter hiking and snowshoeing trails. If you'd prefer to enjoy the snow-covered forest on foot as opposed to skates, the admission for snowshoeing and walking only is $10 per person.

There are food items available to buy at the canteen such as soups, chilli, hotdogs, homemade BeaverTails and hot chocolate. The chalet is open this year so visitors can warm up après-skate.

Various equipment rentals are available including helmets, ice skates, sleds and snowshoes as well as skate sharpening. Anything purchased on-site is cash only.

Patinage En Foret

Price: $18 per adult

When: Open now for the season

Address: 9 Mont Beausoleil, Lac-des-Loups, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can glide along a winding ice trail that leads you through a forest of snow-covered evergreen trees.

Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

    Megan Johnson
    Ottawa Staff Writer
    Megan Johnson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on new netflix shows in Canada and things to do in Ottawa. She is based in Ottawa, Ontario.
