Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
ottawa hikes

8 Ottawa Boardwalk Trails That Are Extra Magical In The Winter

Perfect for that friend who doesn't love hiking.

8 Ottawa Boardwalk Trails That Are Extra Magical In The Winter
@boubikes | Instagram, @sa.wiseman | Instagram

Winter in Ottawa is a beautiful time to explore and hike — with fewer annoyances like bugs or heat on the trails, you can breathe in the fresh air while gazing upon a scene of freshly fallen snow.

These easy boardwalk trails in Ottawa will have you admiring nature views without the high intensity of uphill climbing.

Mer Bleue Bog Trail

Price: Free

Address: NCC Greenbelt P22, Ridge Road, Ramsayville, ON

Why You Need To Go: This 1.2-kilometre trail is primarily a boardwalk, easy and accessible for walking. This conservation area is a rare northern boreal landscape, home to rare species of wildlife.

Website

Shirley's Bay Trail

Price: Free

Address: NCC Greenbelt P2, Carling Avenue, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This trail loop starts in an open landscape with some trees at parking lot P2, leading into denser forests and views across the Ottawa River. You'll spot some small stone ruins and jumping chickadees along the trail. It's a flat, easy trail with a few sections of boardwalk and bridges.

Website

Chapman Mills Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: 253 Winding Way, Nepean, ON

Why You Need To Go: This path follows along the Rideau River, with 2 small loops at either end. There are a number of scenic lookout spots featuring the water, with the Vimy Memorial Bridge in the backdrop for a beautiful scene.

Website

Jack Pine Trail

Price: Free

Address: NCC Greenbelt P9, Moodie Drive, Nepean, ON

Why You Need To Go: This trail is separated into three loops so you can choose your hiking distance easily. Enjoy diverse wildlife and potentially spot a beaver as you cross over ponds.

Website

Beaver Pond Trail

Price: Free

Address: 250 Walden Dr., Kanata, ON

Why You Need To Go: The main trail is an out-and-back trail but can be turned into a loop, with flat paved areas, wooded areas and views of the Beaver Pond. You may even catch a glimpse of local skaters on the pond when it's frozen.

Website

Crazy Horse Trail

Price: Free

Address: March Road at Huntmar Drive, Carp, ON

Why You Need To Go: This 6.2-kilometre trail is in the quaint community of Carp. It is a straight trail with a loop around a pond, and it connects to other trail loops if you'd like a longer hike. There are sections of elevated boardwalk and others with vegetation and rocky terrain, as well as multiple lookout points to enjoy the view.

Website

Sarsaparilla Trail

Price: Free

Address: NCC Greenbelt P7, Old Richmond Road, Nepean, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's an easy walking trail under 1 kilometre. You'll go through tall forest trees before reaching the boardwalk lookout over a lake.

Website

Baxter Conservation Area

Price: $7 per vehicle

Address: 7498 Carter Rd., Kars, ON

Why You Need To Go: The conservation area offers a 5-kilometre network of trails that connect, with the 2-kilometre Fiddlehead Trail having a boardwalk section. There are views of the Rideau River, forested sections and marsh areas.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

This Easy Ottawa Trail Goes Over The Water & Is Perfect For Your Friends Who Hate Hiking

It's less than 1-km!

Megan Renaud | Narcity

If you're looking for some fresh air, but don't want an intense hike, this simple Ottawa trail is the one to check out.

The Sarsaparilla Trail in Stony Swamp Conservation is an easy hiking trail loop, featuring a boardwalk to a blissful lake view.

Keep Reading Show less

This Hidden Ottawa Hiking Trail Will Lead You Past Snow-Covered Ruins (PHOTOS)

It's right in the city!

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Winter is a wonderful time for an Ottawa hike; it's quiet, bug-free and a great excuse to get some sunshine.

You can take an easy walking trail to historic ruins on the Lime Kiln Trail.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Breathtaking Hiking Trails Around Ottawa That You'll Want to Discover In 2022

You won't believe these views are all near Ottawa.

@ottawariverlifestyle | Instagram, @dprincessishere | Instagram

There is something about planning adventures for a new year that feels like a breath of fresh air, so why not plan to get some along with exercise and epic views.

These picturesque hiking trails near Ottawa are sure to get you into a jump start of outdoor exploring for 2022.

Keep Reading Show less

This Hike Near Ottawa Leads To Ruins Where You'll Feel Like You've Travelled Back In Time

It's only 25 minutes from the city!

@fallingfortheforest | Instagram, @jenadlam | Instagram

Nestled in Gatineau Park, this hike near Ottawa has a historic building with ruins out in the garden, connecting to additional hiking trails that will lead you through a forest and past a waterfall.

The Mackenzie King Estate was once the summer home to Canada's longest-serving prime minister, and his collection of ruins includes a piece of the Canadian House of Commons that survived the 1916 fire.

Keep Reading Show less