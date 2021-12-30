8 Ottawa Boardwalk Trails That Are Extra Magical In The Winter
Perfect for that friend who doesn't love hiking.
Winter in Ottawa is a beautiful time to explore and hike — with fewer annoyances like bugs or heat on the trails, you can breathe in the fresh air while gazing upon a scene of freshly fallen snow.
These easy boardwalk trails in Ottawa will have you admiring nature views without the high intensity of uphill climbing.
Mer Bleue Bog Trail
Price: Free
Address: NCC Greenbelt P22, Ridge Road, Ramsayville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This 1.2-kilometre trail is primarily a boardwalk, easy and accessible for walking. This conservation area is a rare northern boreal landscape, home to rare species of wildlife.
Shirley's Bay Trail
Price: Free
Address: NCC Greenbelt P2, Carling Avenue, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This trail loop starts in an open landscape with some trees at parking lot P2, leading into denser forests and views across the Ottawa River. You'll spot some small stone ruins and jumping chickadees along the trail. It's a flat, easy trail with a few sections of boardwalk and bridges.
Chapman Mills Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: 253 Winding Way, Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: This path follows along the Rideau River, with 2 small loops at either end. There are a number of scenic lookout spots featuring the water, with the Vimy Memorial Bridge in the backdrop for a beautiful scene.
Jack Pine Trail
Price: Free
Address: NCC Greenbelt P9, Moodie Drive, Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: This trail is separated into three loops so you can choose your hiking distance easily. Enjoy diverse wildlife and potentially spot a beaver as you cross over ponds.
Beaver Pond Trail
Price: Free
Address: 250 Walden Dr., Kanata, ON
Why You Need To Go: The main trail is an out-and-back trail but can be turned into a loop, with flat paved areas, wooded areas and views of the Beaver Pond. You may even catch a glimpse of local skaters on the pond when it's frozen.
Crazy Horse Trail
Price: Free
Address: March Road at Huntmar Drive, Carp, ON
Why You Need To Go: This 6.2-kilometre trail is in the quaint community of Carp. It is a straight trail with a loop around a pond, and it connects to other trail loops if you'd like a longer hike. There are sections of elevated boardwalk and others with vegetation and rocky terrain, as well as multiple lookout points to enjoy the view.
Sarsaparilla Trail
Price: Free
Address: NCC Greenbelt P7, Old Richmond Road, Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's an easy walking trail under 1 kilometre. You'll go through tall forest trees before reaching the boardwalk lookout over a lake.
Baxter Conservation Area
Price: $7 per vehicle
Address: 7498 Carter Rd., Kars, ON
Why You Need To Go: The conservation area offers a 5-kilometre network of trails that connect, with the 2-kilometre Fiddlehead Trail having a boardwalk section. There are views of the Rideau River, forested sections and marsh areas.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.