7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend That Are Better Than Watching The Ball Drop
Sparkly party hats are optional.
Grab your party hat to ring in 2022! Here are seven things to do in Ottawa this weekend that are perfect if you want to properly celebrate the new year... or not.
It's the first weekend of the new year, and in addition to all of the New Year's Eve events and takeout options in Ottawa, you can enjoy casual eats and outdoor activities around the city as well as at home.
Go on a golden hour island hike
Price: $6 per vehicle
Address: 156 Morris Island Dr., Fitzroy Harbour, ON
Why You Need To Go: Morris Island Conservation Area is an easy hiking trail comprising of two main trail loops, dense forests and views of icy waters. It's a beautiful spot to catch the sunset, especially from the pedestrian bridge to the left of the trailhead.
Cozy up at home with a bowl of ramen
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Ramen
Why You Need To Go: You can make restaurant-level ramen at home with Crafty Ramen kits. There are both meat and vegan options, with all of the required ingredients and instructions for a tasty bowl of ramen. You can order a subscription that ships across Ontario or find it locally at Jacobsons, Around the Block Butcher Shop, Little Jo Berry's and Buchipop.
Skate through an orchard at RiverOak
Price: $16+ per adult
When: Open as of December 30, 2021
Address: 2900 York's Corners Rd., Metcalfe, ON
Why You Need To Go: Be one of the first this season to glide along this 3.5-kilometre skating trail through the woods. After the twists and turns of the skate, you can enjoy a hiking trail or grab some donuts. Reservations are not required, but prepare to wait during peak times.
Challenge yourself with 10 fun activities
Price: $50
Why You Need To Go: Take The GOOD Challenge with a themed challenge pack of 10 fun activities you can do anywhere. Not only is it a great way to try something new and connect with friends, but $10 of each purchase also goes to a charity of your choice, and there's a chance to win prizes. There are different editions for kids, wine lovers and date nights, as well as an Ottawa-specific challenge pack.
Celebrate the new year at CRAFT Beer Market
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pub food
Address: 975 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Celebrate New Year's Eve with friends, casual eats and festive holiday drinks. Reserve a table online to ensure your spot — it's the last chance to enjoy some of their festive cocktails. You can also join them for happy hour or brunch.
Watch the snow kiters at Britannia Beach
Price: Free
Address: 102 Greenview Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Walk or cross-country ski along the Ottawa River Pathway toward Britannia Beach for an icy winter view over the Ottawa River. You can spot kite surfers throughout the year, in all seasons, especially on those extra windy days. It's mesmerizing to watch the kites fly across the ice and snow.
Go brunchin' at OCCO Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Street Food
Address: 160 Bay St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The downtown location is open for brunch on both January 1 and 2 with an a la carte menu. Soothe that New Year's hangover, whether it's a one-dayer or two.
