Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
things to do this weekend in ottawa

7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend That Are Better Than Watching The Ball Drop

Sparkly party hats are optional.

7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend That Are Better Than Watching The Ball Drop
Megan Renaud | Narcity, @craftottawa | Instagram

Grab your party hat to ring in 2022! Here are seven things to do in Ottawa this weekend that are perfect if you want to properly celebrate the new year... or not.

It's the first weekend of the new year, and in addition to all of the New Year's Eve events and takeout options in Ottawa, you can enjoy casual eats and outdoor activities around the city as well as at home.

Go on a golden hour island hike

Price: $6 per vehicle

Address: 156 Morris Island Dr., Fitzroy Harbour, ON

Why You Need To Go: Morris Island Conservation Area is an easy hiking trail comprising of two main trail loops, dense forests and views of icy waters. It's a beautiful spot to catch the sunset, especially from the pedestrian bridge to the left of the trailhead.

Website

Cozy up at home with a bowl of ramen

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Ramen

Why You Need To Go: You can make restaurant-level ramen at home with Crafty Ramen kits. There are both meat and vegan options, with all of the required ingredients and instructions for a tasty bowl of ramen. You can order a subscription that ships across Ontario or find it locally at Jacobsons, Around the Block Butcher Shop, Little Jo Berry's and Buchipop.

Website

Skate through an orchard at RiverOak

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Price: $16+ per adult

When: Open as of December 30, 2021

Address: 2900 York's Corners Rd., Metcalfe, ON

Why You Need To Go: Be one of the first this season to glide along this 3.5-kilometre skating trail through the woods. After the twists and turns of the skate, you can enjoy a hiking trail or grab some donuts. Reservations are not required, but prepare to wait during peak times.

Website

Challenge yourself with 10 fun activities

Price: $50

Why You Need To Go: Take The GOOD Challenge with a themed challenge pack of 10 fun activities you can do anywhere. Not only is it a great way to try something new and connect with friends, but $10 of each purchase also goes to a charity of your choice, and there's a chance to win prizes. There are different editions for kids, wine lovers and date nights, as well as an Ottawa-specific challenge pack.

Website

Celebrate the new year at CRAFT Beer Market

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Pub food

Address: 975 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Celebrate New Year's Eve with friends, casual eats and festive holiday drinks. Reserve a table online to ensure your spot — it's the last chance to enjoy some of their festive cocktails. You can also join them for happy hour or brunch.

Website

Watch the snow kiters at Britannia Beach

Price: Free

Address: 102 Greenview Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Walk or cross-country ski along the Ottawa River Pathway toward Britannia Beach for an icy winter view over the Ottawa River. You can spot kite surfers throughout the year, in all seasons, especially on those extra windy days. It's mesmerizing to watch the kites fly across the ice and snow.

Website

Go brunchin' at OCCO Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Street Food

Address: 160 Bay St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The downtown location is open for brunch on both January 1 and 2 with an a la carte menu. Soothe that New Year's hangover, whether it's a one-dayer or two.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario Officials Will Patrol Bars & Restos On NYE To Crack Down On Health Measures

The AGCO will be sending their "compliance officials" across the province.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Celebrating New Year's Eve in Ontario might look a little different this year as restaurants and bars will be adhering to strict public health measures due to the Omicron variant in the province.

On the day before New Year's Eve, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario announced that their "compliance officials" will be out and about at restaurants and bars across the province to make sure they're adhering to the current public health measures.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ottawa Restaurant Has A Robot Cat That Will Serve You Sushi & Sing To You

It will bring you your full meal.

@marcduch17 | Instagram, @platesofottawa | Instagram

You'll feel as though you're dining in the future at this sushi restaurant in Ottawa that has a robot cat server.

Sushi Village did a free trial of the cute robot server and decided to keep it on staff because of all the help it can provide, especially when the restaurant is at its busiest.

Keep Reading Show less

This French Island Near Canada Is The First Place In North America To Celebrate The New Year

It's only about 25 kilometres away from Canada!

@tourismespm | Instagram

You might not know it, but there's actually a French archipelago near Canada, and its unique time zone means that it's the first place in North America to ring in the new year.

Saint Pierre and Miquelon is a group of eight islands just off the southern coast of Newfoundland that's about 25 kilometres — a 90-minute ferry ride — away from Canada, but it's not a part of the country. The collection of islands is actually an overseas collectivity of France.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Try To Escape This Glowing Ice Labyrinth Near Ottawa This Winter (VIDEO)

Navigate a frozen maze at night.

Courtesy of Éco-Odyssée

For the first time this year, you'll want to get lost as you try to navigate a frozen labyrinth skating trail.

The Éco-Odyssée ice maze is now open, and you can glide through marshes, forests and fields at night under a colourful glow.

Keep Reading Show less