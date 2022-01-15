8 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend If You Need To Get Out Of The House
Don't forget your snow pants. ☃️
It's time to brave the cold and truly enjoy this Ottawa winter. While we can't dine in, or really do anything inside right now unless we're at home, there are a lot of winter activities that can be enjoyed outdoors.
Here are eight things to do this weekend in Ottawa to get you out of the house and breath some fresh air.
Dine on a heated patio downtown
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: French cuisine
Address: 110 Murray St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy refined French plates on a heated garden patio this winter at Somewhere Dine Bar. Sip on wine and take advantage of their oyster deal while wearing your warmest gear.
Skate on the longest ice trail in the area
Price: $20 per person
When: Open December 26, 2021
Address: 312 Chem. Taché, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can skate on a 5.2-kilometre ice trail only 25 minutes from Ottawa. It's on a picturesque golf course lined with trees and is currently open for its second season.
Walk along the Queen Elizabeth Parkway
Price: Free
When: Weekends 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. as of January 15
Address: Queen Elizabeth Dr., Ottawa, ON (Fifth Ave. to Somerset St.)
Why You Need To Go: The National Capital Commission is providing us with more space to stay active and enjoy the outdoors this winter. Starting this weekend, a section of Queen Elizabeth Drive is closed off to vehicles to allow room for recreational activity.
Search for cute snow bears
Price: Free
Address: Ottawa River Pathway and Island Park Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can ski, bike, snowshoe or walk along the Kichi Sibi winter trail that follows the Ottawa River to downtown Ottawa. In the Westboro section of the trail, you'll spot adorable snow bears through the trees - feel free to add your own too!
Have outdoor drinks at a sports bar
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Pub fare
Address: 1400 Clyde Ave., Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy the sports bar atmosphere out in the snow, and cheers around a fire table surrounded by heaters at Local Heroes bar and grill.
Glide along the full length of the Rideau Canal
Price: Free
When: January 14, 2022 to March (weather permitting)
Address: Rideau Canal, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Rideau Canal Skateway is officially open for its 52nd season of free winter fun! For the first time in over 20 years, we can skate the full length of the canal on opening day.
Grab a coffee and treats for a walk
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Café
Address: 273 Britannia Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Stop by Britannia Coffeehouse for some hot coffee and sweet baked goods such as cinnamon buns and scones. You can still sit out on their patio, or take your goodies for a walk along the Ottawa River Pathway.
Reserve a spot to dine by a cozy camp fire
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Modern Canadian
Address: 1 Donald St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can meet up with friends and have drinks around a warm fire pit at The Bridge Public House. You have the option to select a specific package when making a fire pit reservation, such as the 'sweet treats' option that includes items to make s'mores and fresh fruit.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.