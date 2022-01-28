Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do this weekend in ottawa

9 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend That Aren't Ice Skating

Snowy adventures & boozy drinks are in your future.🍸

Ottawa Staff Writer
9 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend That Aren't Ice Skating
@biotyfulltraveller | Instagram, cris.port | Instagram

If you're feeling stuck with what to do this weekend and are looking for new activities and events in Ottawa, look no further.

There are events newly opening this weekend, with lots of winter fun to be had and future plans to make in the city. Here are nine things to do in Ottawa this weekend that do not include ice skating.

Browse an indoor market at a brewery

Price: Free to visit

When: January 29 & 30, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 2265 Robertson Rd., Nepean, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can browse ten local vendors at a warm indoor market inside Kichesippi Beer Co's taproom. There will be beachwear, vintage items, bath products, cozy knits and more. If you feel like enjoying a pint or snack after, they have fire pits on their patio for you to enjoy some drinks outside.

Website

Have a winter adventure across the river

Price: Free

Address: 741 Blvd. Maloney E., Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: Lac-Beauchamp park is a large wooded area in Gatineau where you can cross-country ski, snowshoe, ice skate and go tubing. Tube rentals are available for $6.25 per hour, and you can rent other equipment like walking sticks and snowshoes. You may also spot a deer!

Website

Eat pizza at an ice bar

9 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend That Aren't Ice Skating

Courtesy of The Grand Pizzeria & Bar

Price: $6+ for food and drinks

Address: 74 George St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The outdoor bar made of solid ice is back at The Grand Pizzeria as of Friday, January 28. It will be open all weekend, with live music on Saturdays. In addition to boozy drinks like a Mocha Martini, you can enjoy their wood-fired pizza next to heaters and fire pits.

Website

Hike a secret forest trail

Price: Free

Address: 3546-3700 Roger Stevens Dr., North Gower, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Marlborough forest is a large natural area that is part of the Rideau Trail system, and one of many magical forest hikes around Ottawa. You can enjoy an easy hike through snow-covered trees on the Cedar Grove Nature Trail, a 2-kilometre loop near a pond.

Website

Find Ottawa's largest snowman

Price: Free (Accepting donations to CHEO)

Address: 773 Holt Cres., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Waldo, Ottawa's giant snowman is truly a sight to see. He's moved from his home in Orleans of 14 years to the Elmvale Acres neighbourhood. The snowman currently is around 18 feet tall, but if more snow comes, the creator Luc Guertin plans to build him up and hopes to make him taller than 20 feet this year.

Website

Go heated patio hopping in the Valley

Price: 💸

Address: 729 Mill St. & 636 Mill St & 12612 Lanark Rd., Calabogie, ON

Why You Need To Go: On The Rocks, Oh-el-la Cafe and Calabogie Brewing are all within a three-minute drive of each other in Calabogie. You can enjoy a charcuterie board on a bar made of snow, sip coffee overlooking a lake then have a pint next to a flowing river. They're also close to hiking trails and a ski hill.

Websites: One, Two, Three

Rent skis or snowshoes for a winter trail

Price: Free, donations welcome

When: Overbrook Community Centre pick up Saturdays 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

When: Boyd Avenue pick up Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Address: 33 Quill St. & 877A Boyd Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Try a winter sport for free! The Ottawa Outdoor Gear Library supports equal access to the outdoors, aiming to make it more inclusive is mainly volunteer-run. They offer us a free way to try new winter sports and enjoy the snow. Become a member online for free and reserve your pick-up time to rent snowshoes or skis, or think about donating an old pair that you no longer use.

Website

Chase beautiful frozen waterfalls

Price: Free

Address: St. Joseph Blvd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Princess Louise Falls is right in the city and provides an easy escape into a magical winter wonderland. They seem hidden, but you'll find the waterfalls only a few steps into the forest off of St. Joseph Boulevard, or walk a short hiking trail from the neighbourhood, off of Princess Louise Drive.

Website

Plan to dine in a restaurant next week

Price: 💸

When: January 31, 2022, onward

Address: 155 Queen St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Provincial restrictions are lightening, and restaurants can open at 50% capacity, so get ready to enjoy your favourite spots in town again! One of the many local spots reopening for indoor dining on January 31 is the Bier Market. Make a plan for lunch or dinner this upcoming Monday.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

winter in ottawa

Ottawa's Giant Snowman 'Waldo' Has Moved & This Is Where You Can Find Him

He's already 18 feet tall and may get even bigger!

@katcho_11 | Instagram, @minpix | Instagram

Have you been asking where Waldo is this year? If you've never seen the giant snowman as tall as a two-story house, now is your chance to find him in Ottawa.

Waldo is a massive snowman that's been made annually in Ottawa since 2009. He used to live in the neighbourhood of Orleans each winter but has moved this year as his creator continues this tradition in a new home.

Keep Reading Show less
winter in ontario

8 Spectacular Natural Wonders In Ontario That You Can Only See In The Winter

It's a magical season.

@wandak | Instagram, @toronto_ecoadventures | Instagram

It's amazing how much a drop in temperature can change the landscape. Ontario becomes a whole new world during the colder season, and if you're lucky, you might even see some of the province's breathtaking winter phenomena.

From glistening ice caves to colourful pillars of light, these natural wonders can only be seen when it's cold outside, so keep an eye out!

Keep Reading Show less
things to do this weekend in ottawa

9 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend Regardless If You're Obsessed With Winter Or Not

Warm up with treats after an icy adventure. 🧇⛸

@ville_gatineau | Instagram, Megan Renaud | Narcity

January can feel like a boring month where you don't know what to do with yourself post-holiday season. It doesn't have to be!

Whether you're looking to get outside and experience some winter adventures or stay warm and treat yourself, here are nine things to do in Ottawa this weekend that won't break the bank.

Keep Reading Show less
winter in toronto

9 Magical Snowy Trails Near Toronto That Will Sweep You Away To Winterfell

Without the White Walkers, of course.

@notthatboringaccountant | Instagram, @madeline.forsyth | Instagram

Your snowy strolls will be even more magical at these trails near Toronto, which are like a magical trip to Winterfell.

Boasting frosty views, old ruins and snow-covered forests, these spots are straight out of a fantasy, and thankfully, no sword fighting is involved.

Keep Reading Show less