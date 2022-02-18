Sections

7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Family Day Weekend That Will Get You Off The Couch

Ottawa Staff Writer
7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Family Day Weekend That Will Get You Off The Couch
It is time for a long weekend. Most of us in Ottawa will have Family Day Monday off of work, allowing us an extra day for some much-needed R&R. We deserve it more than ever, (the entire city lies down and sighs).

That extra day of rest gives us an excuse to really have fun on Saturday and Sunday, guilt-free! If you're looking for a new brunch spot, a casual night at home or to visit a winter event, here are seven fun things to do in Ottawa this weekend.

Catch A Live Show At A Dog-Friendly Brewery

Price: No admission fee (tips accepted)

When: Friday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 501 Lacolle Way Unit 4, Orléans, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you've missed live music shows, you have two chances to rock out this weekend at Stray Dog Brewing Company. Visit Friday or Sunday for a show, and sip on an icy cold brew. Feel free to bring your pup.

Celebrate winter with a small town event

Price: Free

When: February 19 and 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: Drummond St. E., Perth, ON

Why You Need To Go: Celebrate the Frost and Fire winter event in the quaint town of Perth. They will have a mix of indoor and outdoor activities including fireworks, axe throwing, wagon rides, downhill sledding, live entertainment and games.

Grab Southern eats for brunch

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Southern brunch

Address: 344 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: On Saturdays and Sundays, the restaurant Lexington turns into a pop-up breakfast kitchen called BEC, Bacon Egg and Cheese. They serve up tasty sammies from classic bacon and egg to brisket, along with house specialties and drinks. Breakfast starts at 9 a.m.

Eat all-maple-everything at a sugar shack

Price: $10 per vehicle

When: Weekends February 19 - April 18, Family Day and all of March break

Address: 399 Sugar Bush Rd., Pakenham, ON

Why You Need To Go: We're just getting into maple season and there are sugar shacks around Ottawa where you can feast on pancakes, learn about the syrup-making process, and get a sugar high from maple taffy on snow. Fulton's Sugar Bush and Maple Farm is opening this weekend including Family Day Monday.

Browse a magical market for witches

Price: Free

When: February 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 274 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can shop from 12 magical local vendors at the Ottawa Mystic Market. You'll discover unique jewelry, oddities, vintage clothing, oils, artwork and more.

Make a snow angel in support of a fundraiser

Price: Free

When: February 1 - 28

Why You Need To Go: It's easy, fun and supports a great cause. The Snowsuit Fund challenges you to create snow angels while raising money and awareness by posting photos and donating online. Winter is slowly coming to an end so why not play in the snow?

Feast on Chinese takeout in front of a movie

Price: 💸

Address: 382 Bank St. & 261 Centrepointe Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ottawa has a number of delicious Chinese restaurants where you'll find authentic noodles, stirfries and dim sum to order. If you're craving dumplings you need to try Dumpling? Dumpling! With two locations and a wide variety of flavours, you can even make it a combo for a true feast. Pop in front of the TV and find out what's streaming on Netflix.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

