things to do this weekend in ottawa

7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend Where You Can Throw It Back To 2019

What capacity?!

Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend Where You Can Throw It Back To 2019
@josianneisabel via @parcomega | Instagram, @starlingottawa | Instagram

Ah to think back to the year 2019; no capacity limits in Ontario, events happening across the city... we're getting closer to our 'normal' again and there are more fun events and activities popping up around Ottawa.

March can be a strange time in Ottawa, It still looks and feels like winter but there are signs of spring, and oh boy are we ready for it. Why not get out of the house this weekend and enjoy some winter activities before the snow is gone? Eat all things maple at sugar festivals or spend time downtown whether it's for a cocktail or live music.

Here are seven things to do in Ottawa this weekend that will almost feel like we're back in 2019.

Celebrate maple season at a sugar festival

Parc Omega Sugar Shack, Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend March 2022

Courtesy of Parc Omega

Price: $33.05

When: Saturday, March 5, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Address: 399 QC-323, Montebello, QC

Why You Need To Go: Parc Omega is celebrating maple season in the Ottawa Region with its Sugar Festival. In addition to the Canadian safari and new winter activities, there will be maple snacks, fireworks, live music, an artisan market and illuminated games.

Website

Tour downtown on a free carriage ride

Price: Free

When: March 3, 10 & 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., March 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 & 20 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: Corner of York Street and William Street (red tent)

Why You Need To Go: You can take a free horse and carriage ride through Ottawa's historic Byward Market. They accept walk-ins on the half-hour, or you can secure your ride on each hour. The ride lasts about 20 minutes.

You can take advantage of the free parking in downtown Ottawa until the end of March.

Website

Watch live music with late night eats

Price: No cover

When: March 5 at 6 p.m. plus weekly events

Address: 303 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Atomic Rooster has events most nights of the week including Karaoke every Thursday and Monday. This Saturday, the Angelina Hunter Trio returns for a live show from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Enjoy their menu throughout the performance, the kitchen doesn't close until 1 a.m.

Website

Try a new dining & cocktail experience

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Contemporary Canadian

Address: 54 York St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The new Ottawa restaurant Starling just opened in February, and it's a beautiful dining experience you need to add to your bucket list. It's worth a visit to enjoy a themed cocktail in their birdcage booth. There are other newer bars downtown to check out, like Nan's Parlour or York On William.

Menu

Drink maple cocktails at Maple Fest

Price: No entrance fee

When: Friday, March 4, 4 p.m.

Address: 105 Schneider Rd. Unit 130, Kanata, ON & 12612 Lanark Rd., Calabogie, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can drink maple rye ale, maple bourbon cocktails, buy maple products and eat maple food at Calabogie Brewing Company. You can enjoy all things maple at both locations, but the cocktails are only available at the Kanata location. It's a good idea to make a reservation.

Website

Relax in a coffee shop with a book

Address: 593 Bank St., Ottawa, ON & 1109 Cyrville Rd., Gloucester, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're still easing into getting social again, spending quiet time at a cozy cafe in Ottawa is a great first step. The perfect coffee shop for this is Ten Toes Coffee House. They have a newer location that has comfortable nooks, a bunch of tropical plants and shelves of books.

Menu

Try a new ice trail before winter ends

Price: $18

When: Open now, weather pending

Address: 6865 Fernbank Rd., Stittsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: A former Ottawa Senators player opened a new skating trail and rink in Ottawa in this winter. Icelynd Skating Trails is a beautiful forested skating path, with twinkly lights and nearby campfires. They have a canteen with some snacks and are open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Make sure to buy tickets ahead of time.

Website

