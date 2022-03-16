Editions

things to do this weekend in ottawa

8 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend If You Can't Decide Whether It's Winter Or Spring

Dancing in Ottawa at Mod Nite event. Right: Lounging in a bathrobe at Koena Spa.

@_curtisperry via Mod Nite | Facebook, @karencliche | Instagram

This month, there is more to do in Ottawa than stare out at the snow wishing it would melt away. Some days it still feels like winter, but those warmer days are having us dreaming of spring and we're antsy to get out of the house.

Here are eight things to do in Ottawa this weekend that you can also enjoy on future weekends! The only thing left is trying to decide between a live music show, dancing the night away, relaxing at a spa or indulging in maple treats before sugar shacks are closed for the season.

Brunch with friends and live tunes

Price: 💸💸

When: Sundays

Address: 1008 Wellington St. W, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Senate Tavern in Hintonburg hosts an epic brunch on Sundays where you can sip on $3 mimosas and $4 Irish coffees from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. They have live music from artists or DJs during brunch, and on March 20 you'll be listening to classic rock from Shawn Tavenier.

Website

Laugh all night at Canadian theatre

Price: $79.95

When: Multiple shows weekly including March 17, 18 & 19

Address: 330 Kent St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can experience Canada's longest-running dinner musical, Oh Canada Eh, in Ottawa. You'll be smiling at all of the quirky Canadian stereotypes and toe-tapping to songs from various Canadian artists and time periods. A 5-course dinner is served by performers throughout the show.

Website

Go on a haunted walking tour

Price: $24.99

When: Multiple nights a week including March 17, 18, 19 & 25.

Address: 46 1/2 Sparks St. Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Haunted Walk lets you get spooky any month of the year. Starting on Ottawa's Sparks Street, you'll take a walking tour downtown learning history of the city related to ghosts and ghoulish tales. You can experience Ottawa like never before.

Website

Relax at a thermal spa

Price: $39+

Address: 1172 Chem. d'Aylmer, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: Close to Ottawa's downtown, Koena Spa is a Nordic spa experience you can't miss. You can spend the day lounging in a robe, hopping between hot and cold pools, warming up in saunas and their pink Himalayan salt room.

Website

Party like it's the 1960s

Price: $5

When: Friday, March 18 & monthly events

Address: 220 Elgin St. #2, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll be dancing the night away at their vintage french pop party played on vinyl all evening. Enjoy the disco vibes and feel free to dress up to really get in the mood. Typically Mod Nite has multiple monthly events on Saturdays, but this next one is Friday night.

Website

Cheer for the home team

Price: $30

When: March 16, 18, & 26 are the next home games

Address: 1000 Palladium Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The hockey season will be done before we know it, grab tickets for a home game at the Canadian Tire Centre to watch the Ottawa Senators hit the ice.

Website

Catch a show at a new venue

Price: $10+

When: Upcoming shows on March 19 & 23 as well as open stage nights

Cuisine: Light eats & drinks

Address: 1165 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Red Bird is a new music venue in Ottawa that offers live performances as well as music lessons and studio space. You can enjoy a drink or snack in their intimate lounge space as you listen to a variety of bands and artists.

Website

Don't forget it's maple season

Price: $8.50 per person

When: Weekends until April 17

Address: 2452 York's Corners Rd., Edwards, ON

Why You Need To Go: Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm is one of the sugar shacks around Ottawa that has events and maple treats to enjoy. Learn how to make maple syrup, enjoy walking trails, admire farm animals and treat yourself to taffy on snow.

Website

