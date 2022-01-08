7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend If You're Feeling Stuck At Home
Ideas for homebodies and adventurers.
Ugh another provincial lockdown, frustrating, to say the least. You may be feeling a bit stuck with ideas on what you can do to get out of those pandemic blues.
Whether you want to find something fun to do at home or places to go and get out of the house, here are seven things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
Eat Canada's only Pinsa on a heated patio
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1323 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy this delicious Pinsa style of pizza on a heated patio at Joe's Italian Kitchen. They have checkered table cloths and matching blankets for a true Italian yet Canadian dining experience.
Hike a trail with boardwalks and stone ruins
Price: Free
Address: 284 McNab St., Arnprior, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Macnamara Nature Trail is an easy walking trail near Ottawa that feels extra magical in the winter. It has a boardwalk section, historic stone ruins and lookout points where you can enjoy views of the forest, marshes and streams.
Feast on a box full of tacos
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Spanish and Latino
Address: Pickup at 224 Beechwood Ave., Vanier, ON
Why You Need To Go: Soca Kitchen has a DIY taco box that is perfect for a fiesta celebration! It comes with three types of protein, tortilla shells and a variety of toppings and sauces for you to make restaurant-level tacos at home. They also offer cocktails you can bring home like cucumber margarita.
Shop local produce at a winter farmer's market
Price: Free to attend
When: Sundays starting January 9, 2022
Address: 1000 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Ottawa Farmers' Market winter market opens Sunday, January 9. You'll find local produce and preserves along with sweet treats, hot food and crafts.
Sip on dessert liqueur at home
Price: $22.95+
Address: 14 Warren Cres., Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: Local distillery Top Shelf Distillers creates classic spirits such as gin and whiskey, along with wonderfully decadent dessert liquor in flavours like peanut butter chocolate. They also have cocktail kits so you can take the guesswork out of creating quality cocktails at home.
Go chasing frozen waterfalls
Price: Free
Address: 1730 Sixth Line Rd., Dunrobin, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can hike a 2.5-kilometre trail at Sheila Mckee Park down to the riverfront where you'll find icy waterfalls along the shore during the winter.
Check out new artwork in Vanier
Price: Free
Address: 290 Dupuis St., Vanier, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new piece of outdoor artwork called Our Relations was just added to Vanier this past month.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
