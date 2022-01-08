Trending Tags

7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend If You're Feeling Stuck At Home

Ideas for homebodies and adventurers.

Megan Renaud | Narcity, @whatsbrittdrinking | Instagram

Ugh another provincial lockdown, frustrating, to say the least. You may be feeling a bit stuck with ideas on what you can do to get out of those pandemic blues.

Whether you want to find something fun to do at home or places to go and get out of the house, here are seven things to do in Ottawa this weekend.

Eat Canada's only Pinsa on a heated patio

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 1323 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy this delicious Pinsa style of pizza on a heated patio at Joe's Italian Kitchen. They have checkered table cloths and matching blankets for a true Italian yet Canadian dining experience.

Menu

Hike a trail with boardwalks and stone ruins

Price: Free

Address: 284 McNab St., Arnprior, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Macnamara Nature Trail is an easy walking trail near Ottawa that feels extra magical in the winter. It has a boardwalk section, historic stone ruins and lookout points where you can enjoy views of the forest, marshes and streams.

Website

Feast on a box full of tacos

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Spanish and Latino

Address: Pickup at 224 Beechwood Ave., Vanier, ON

Why You Need To Go: Soca Kitchen has a DIY taco box that is perfect for a fiesta celebration! It comes with three types of protein, tortilla shells and a variety of toppings and sauces for you to make restaurant-level tacos at home. They also offer cocktails you can bring home like cucumber margarita.

Menu

Shop local produce at a winter farmer's market

Price: Free to attend

When: Sundays starting January 9, 2022

Address: 1000 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Ottawa Farmers' Market winter market opens Sunday, January 9. You'll find local produce and preserves along with sweet treats, hot food and crafts.

Website

Sip on dessert liqueur at home

Price: $22.95+

Address: 14 Warren Cres., Perth, ON

Why You Need To Go: Local distillery Top Shelf Distillers creates classic spirits such as gin and whiskey, along with wonderfully decadent dessert liquor in flavours like peanut butter chocolate. They also have cocktail kits so you can take the guesswork out of creating quality cocktails at home.

Website

Go chasing frozen waterfalls

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Price: Free

Address: 1730 Sixth Line Rd., Dunrobin, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can hike a 2.5-kilometre trail at Sheila Mckee Park down to the riverfront where you'll find icy waterfalls along the shore during the winter.

Website

Check out new artwork in Vanier

Price: Free

Address: 290 Dupuis St., Vanier, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new piece of outdoor artwork called Our Relations was just added to Vanier this past month.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

